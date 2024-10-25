COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024 Approved the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, and noted the Auditors Report by M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP (Firm Regn. No. FRN 101049W/E300004), Statutory Auditors, on the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024. We hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors have issued the audit report on Standalone and Consolidated Financials of the company for the year ended March 31, 2024, with unmodified opinion. Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share of Face Value Re. 1/- each (600%) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 62 nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, scheduled to be held on August 7, 2024. The final dividend, if approved, will be paid on or after August 27, 2024, but within 30 days from the date of AGM. The record date for payment of dividend will be July 26, 2024. Approved convening of the 62nd Annual General Meeting on August 7, 2024. The Register of Members will be closed from July 27, 2024 to August 7, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024 The Board of Directors approves a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per share, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 62nd AGM to be held on August 07, 2024 The Company has informed the exchange about Record date and Book Closure date for the purpose of payment of final dividend for the FY 2023-24 The final dividend, if approved by shareholders will be paid on or after August 27, 2024, but within 30 days from the date of AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)