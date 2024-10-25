|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Senior Management Personnel (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 19/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024 Approved the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, and noted the Auditors Report by M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP (Firm Regn. No. FRN 101049W/E300004), Statutory Auditors, on the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024. We hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors have issued the audit report on Standalone and Consolidated Financials of the company for the year ended March 31, 2024, with unmodified opinion. Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share of Face Value Re. 1/- each (600%) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 62 nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, scheduled to be held on August 7, 2024. The final dividend, if approved, will be paid on or after August 27, 2024, but within 30 days from the date of AGM. The record date for payment of dividend will be July 26, 2024. Approved convening of the 62nd Annual General Meeting on August 7, 2024. The Register of Members will be closed from July 27, 2024 to August 7, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 25, 2024 The Board of Directors approves a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per share, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 62nd AGM to be held on August 07, 2024 The Company has informed the exchange about Record date and Book Closure date for the purpose of payment of final dividend for the FY 2023-24 The final dividend, if approved by shareholders will be paid on or after August 27, 2024, but within 30 days from the date of AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday January 30 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024) Intimation pursuant to Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereof (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
BMCC, founded in 2011, has a renewable exploitation permission for processing phosphate ore, and Coromandel purchased a 45% interest.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.