JSW Energy Ltd Share Price

619
(-2.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:29:53 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open615
  • Day's High624.4
  • 52 Wk High804.9
  • Prev. Close634.4
  • Day's Low612.1
  • 52 Wk Low 411.05
  • Turnover (lac)3,828.94
  • P/E97.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value118.18
  • EPS6.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,08,186.87
  • Div. Yield0.3
  • Open652
  • Day's High652
  • Spot636.5
  • Prev. Close648.05
  • Day's Low631.3
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot750
  • OI(Chg %)-2,35,500 (-32.61%)
  • Roll Over%12.18
  • Roll Cost1.06
  • Traded Vol.10,38,000 (-39.4%)
JSW Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

615

Prev. Close

634.4

Turnover(Lac.)

3,828.94

Day's High

624.4

Day's Low

612.1

52 Week's High

804.9

52 Week's Low

411.05

Book Value

118.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,08,186.87

P/E

97.91

EPS

6.48

Divi. Yield

0.3

JSW Energy Ltd Corporate Action

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 May, 2024

arrow

JSW Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

JSW Energy Boosts Renewable Capacity with ₹12,468 Crore Deal

JSW Energy Boosts Renewable Capacity with ₹12,468 Crore Deal

30 Dec 2024|11:23 PM

A recently awarded 300 MW hybrid project will definitely get a PPA till June 2025 thereby further strengthening the portfolio.

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

JSW Energy Reaches 20 GW Capacity Milestone

JSW Energy Reaches 20 GW Capacity Milestone

16 Dec 2024|12:11 PM

JSW Energy currently has 7.7 GW of operating capacity distributed across thermal, hydro, and renewable energy, with the goal of reaching 10 GW by FY 2025.

SEBI warns JSW Energy of insider trading violations

SEBI warns JSW Energy of insider trading violations

25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

According to JSW Energy, these infractions have had no financial or operational impact on the company.

JSW Energy Q2 Profit Rises 2.3%

JSW Energy Q2 Profit Rises 2.3%

29 Oct 2024|01:50 PM

Revenue from operations slightly decreased by 0.7% YoY to ₹3,237.7 Crore, as per the company’s regulatory filing for the second quarter.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

JSW Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.02%

Foreign: 0.01%

Indian: 69.30%

Non-Promoter- 24.70%

Institutions: 24.70%

Non-Institutions: 5.82%

Custodian: 0.15%

Share Price

JSW Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,641.22

1,640.54

1,639.67

1,642.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13,470.83

11,968.87

11,848.04

9,990.01

Net Worth

15,112.05

13,609.41

13,487.71

11,632.34

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,642.74

2,897.53

4,313.99

4,212.05

yoy growth (%)

25.71

-32.83

2.42

4.23

Raw materials

-26.11

0

0

0

As % of sales

0.71

0

0

0

Employee costs

-124.1

-112.32

-118.71

-107

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

818.08

307.74

400.85

360.23

Depreciation

-327.69

-358.07

-369.27

-364.21

Tax paid

-248.26

-121.56

73.94

-145.33

Working capital

3,506.16

-598.16

1,746.69

235.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.71

-32.83

2.42

4.23

Op profit growth

28.39

-9.02

26.48

-21.9

EBIT growth

82.5

-28.35

-13.58

-3.84

Net profit growth

206.05

-62.6

-212.04

-328.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11,485.91

10,331.81

8,167.15

6,922.2

8,272.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,485.91

10,331.81

8,167.15

6,922.2

8,272.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

471.94

674.53

577.23

254.6

376.48

JSW Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JSW Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sajjan Jindal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Monica Chopra

Independent Director

Rupa Devi Singh

Independent Director

Sunil Goyal

Independent Director

Munesh Khanna

Director (Finance)

Pritesh Vinay

Independent Director

Rajeev Sharma.

Independent Director

Desh Deepak Verma

Non Executive Director

Parth Jindal

Independent Director

Rajiv Chaudhri

Joint Managing Director & CEO

Sharad Mahendra

Whole Time Director & COO

ASHOK RAMACHANDRAN

Additional Director

Ajoy Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JSW Energy Ltd

Summary

JSW Energy Ltd, is the diversified energy vertical of the $12 billion JSW Group. The Company currently has installed generating capacity of 6,564 MW, out of which 3,158 MW is thermal power, Wind is 1,358 MW, 1,391 MW is hydro power and 657 MW solar power. It has two 400 KV operational transmission lines in joint venture with Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, a wholly owned corporate entity under the Maharashtra Government. It has 9 MTPA combined capacity of lignite mines in Rajasthan in a Joint Venture with Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited (RSMML). It has a joint venture with Toshiba Corporation for manufacturing supercritical steam engines. Besides power generation, it is also engaged in Power Trading since June 2006. The Company also has stake in a coal mining company in South Africa. JSW Energy Ltd was incorporated on March 10, 1994 as a Joint Venture between JSW Steel Ltd and Tractebel S.A., Belgium with the name Jindal Tractebel Power Company Ltd. In January 18, 2000, the Company started commercial operations of Unit-II of 2x130 MW Power Plant at Toranagullu and in August 5, 2000, they started commercial operation of Unit-I of 2x130 MW Power Plant at Toranagullu.In December 2001, Tractebel S A, Belgium sold their share holdings in the company to ICICI, IDBI and Jindal group companies. Consequent to this, the name of the company was changed from Jindal Tractebel Power Company Ltd to Jindal Thermal Power Company Ltd on January 17, 2002.
Company FAQs

What is the JSW Energy Ltd share price today?

The JSW Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹619 today.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JSW Energy Ltd is ₹108186.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JSW Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JSW Energy Ltd is 97.91 and 5.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JSW Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JSW Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JSW Energy Ltd is ₹411.05 and ₹804.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JSW Energy Ltd?

JSW Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.31%, 3 Years at 28.50%, 1 Year at 54.26%, 6 Month at -13.47%, 3 Month at -10.47% and 1 Month at -1.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JSW Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JSW Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.32 %
Institutions - 24.70 %
Public - 5.83 %

QUICKLINKS FOR JSW Energy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

