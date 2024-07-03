SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹615
Prev. Close₹634.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,828.94
Day's High₹624.4
Day's Low₹612.1
52 Week's High₹804.9
52 Week's Low₹411.05
Book Value₹118.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,08,186.87
P/E97.91
EPS6.48
Divi. Yield0.3
A recently awarded 300 MW hybrid project will definitely get a PPA till June 2025 thereby further strengthening the portfolio.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.
JSW Energy currently has 7.7 GW of operating capacity distributed across thermal, hydro, and renewable energy, with the goal of reaching 10 GW by FY 2025.
According to JSW Energy, these infractions have had no financial or operational impact on the company.
Revenue from operations slightly decreased by 0.7% YoY to ₹3,237.7 Crore, as per the company's regulatory filing for the second quarter.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,641.22
1,640.54
1,639.67
1,642.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13,470.83
11,968.87
11,848.04
9,990.01
Net Worth
15,112.05
13,609.41
13,487.71
11,632.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,642.74
2,897.53
4,313.99
4,212.05
yoy growth (%)
25.71
-32.83
2.42
4.23
Raw materials
-26.11
0
0
0
As % of sales
0.71
0
0
0
Employee costs
-124.1
-112.32
-118.71
-107
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
818.08
307.74
400.85
360.23
Depreciation
-327.69
-358.07
-369.27
-364.21
Tax paid
-248.26
-121.56
73.94
-145.33
Working capital
3,506.16
-598.16
1,746.69
235.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.71
-32.83
2.42
4.23
Op profit growth
28.39
-9.02
26.48
-21.9
EBIT growth
82.5
-28.35
-13.58
-3.84
Net profit growth
206.05
-62.6
-212.04
-328.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11,485.91
10,331.81
8,167.15
6,922.2
8,272.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,485.91
10,331.81
8,167.15
6,922.2
8,272.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
471.94
674.53
577.23
254.6
376.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sajjan Jindal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Monica Chopra
Independent Director
Rupa Devi Singh
Independent Director
Sunil Goyal
Independent Director
Munesh Khanna
Director (Finance)
Pritesh Vinay
Independent Director
Rajeev Sharma.
Independent Director
Desh Deepak Verma
Non Executive Director
Parth Jindal
Independent Director
Rajiv Chaudhri
Joint Managing Director & CEO
Sharad Mahendra
Whole Time Director & COO
ASHOK RAMACHANDRAN
Additional Director
Ajoy Mehta
Summary
JSW Energy Ltd, is the diversified energy vertical of the $12 billion JSW Group. The Company currently has installed generating capacity of 6,564 MW, out of which 3,158 MW is thermal power, Wind is 1,358 MW, 1,391 MW is hydro power and 657 MW solar power. It has two 400 KV operational transmission lines in joint venture with Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, a wholly owned corporate entity under the Maharashtra Government. It has 9 MTPA combined capacity of lignite mines in Rajasthan in a Joint Venture with Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited (RSMML). It has a joint venture with Toshiba Corporation for manufacturing supercritical steam engines. Besides power generation, it is also engaged in Power Trading since June 2006. The Company also has stake in a coal mining company in South Africa. JSW Energy Ltd was incorporated on March 10, 1994 as a Joint Venture between JSW Steel Ltd and Tractebel S.A., Belgium with the name Jindal Tractebel Power Company Ltd. In January 18, 2000, the Company started commercial operations of Unit-II of 2x130 MW Power Plant at Toranagullu and in August 5, 2000, they started commercial operation of Unit-I of 2x130 MW Power Plant at Toranagullu.In December 2001, Tractebel S A, Belgium sold their share holdings in the company to ICICI, IDBI and Jindal group companies. Consequent to this, the name of the company was changed from Jindal Tractebel Power Company Ltd to Jindal Thermal Power Company Ltd on January 17, 2002.
Read More
The JSW Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹619 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JSW Energy Ltd is ₹108186.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JSW Energy Ltd is 97.91 and 5.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JSW Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JSW Energy Ltd is ₹411.05 and ₹804.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JSW Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 55.31%, 3 Years at 28.50%, 1 Year at 54.26%, 6 Month at -13.47%, 3 Month at -10.47% and 1 Month at -1.33%.
