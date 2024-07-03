Summary

JSW Energy Ltd, is the diversified energy vertical of the $12 billion JSW Group. The Company currently has installed generating capacity of 6,564 MW, out of which 3,158 MW is thermal power, Wind is 1,358 MW, 1,391 MW is hydro power and 657 MW solar power. It has two 400 KV operational transmission lines in joint venture with Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited, a wholly owned corporate entity under the Maharashtra Government. It has 9 MTPA combined capacity of lignite mines in Rajasthan in a Joint Venture with Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited (RSMML). It has a joint venture with Toshiba Corporation for manufacturing supercritical steam engines. Besides power generation, it is also engaged in Power Trading since June 2006. The Company also has stake in a coal mining company in South Africa. JSW Energy Ltd was incorporated on March 10, 1994 as a Joint Venture between JSW Steel Ltd and Tractebel S.A., Belgium with the name Jindal Tractebel Power Company Ltd. In January 18, 2000, the Company started commercial operations of Unit-II of 2x130 MW Power Plant at Toranagullu and in August 5, 2000, they started commercial operation of Unit-I of 2x130 MW Power Plant at Toranagullu.In December 2001, Tractebel S A, Belgium sold their share holdings in the company to ICICI, IDBI and Jindal group companies. Consequent to this, the name of the company was changed from Jindal Tractebel Power Company Ltd to Jindal Thermal Power Company Ltd on January 17, 2002.

