JSW Energy Ltd Quarterly Results

595.65
(-0.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3,237.66

2,879.46

2,755.87

2,542.77

3,259.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,237.66

2,879.46

2,755.87

2,542.77

3,259.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

230.16

166.99

130.33

120.26

133.86

Total Income

3,467.82

3,046.45

2,886.2

2,663.03

3,393.28

Total Expenditure

1,552.79

1,461.72

1,587.34

1,431.98

1,379.04

PBIDT

1,915.03

1,584.73

1,298.86

1,231.05

2,014.24

Interest

518.29

511.06

533.21

520.82

513.7

PBDT

1,396.74

1,073.67

765.65

710.23

1,500.54

Depreciation

391.81

375.45

426.73

400.06

408.68

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

132.49

103.13

85.48

81.68

146.09

Deferred Tax

-4.32

60.93

-91.83

-3.75

88.98

Reported Profit After Tax

876.76

534.16

345.27

232.24

856.79

Minority Interest After NP

23.51

12.4

-6.07

0.91

6.63

Net Profit after Minority Interest

853.25

521.76

351.34

231.33

850.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

853.25

521.76

351.34

231.33

850.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.9

3

2.14

1.41

5.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,745.08

1,744.43

1,641.22

1,641.25

1,641.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

59.14

55.03

47.13

48.41

61.79

PBDTM(%)

43.14

37.28

27.78

27.93

46.03

PATM(%)

27.08

18.55

12.52

9.13

26.28

JSW Energy: Related NEWS

JSW Energy Boosts Renewable Capacity with ₹12,468 Crore Deal

JSW Energy Boosts Renewable Capacity with ₹12,468 Crore Deal

30 Dec 2024|11:23 PM

A recently awarded 300 MW hybrid project will definitely get a PPA till June 2025 thereby further strengthening the portfolio.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
JSW Energy Reaches 20 GW Capacity Milestone

JSW Energy Reaches 20 GW Capacity Milestone

16 Dec 2024|12:11 PM

JSW Energy currently has 7.7 GW of operating capacity distributed across thermal, hydro, and renewable energy, with the goal of reaching 10 GW by FY 2025.

Read More
SEBI warns JSW Energy of insider trading violations

SEBI warns JSW Energy of insider trading violations

25 Nov 2024|09:17 AM

According to JSW Energy, these infractions have had no financial or operational impact on the company.

Read More
JSW Energy Q2 Profit Rises 2.3%

JSW Energy Q2 Profit Rises 2.3%

29 Oct 2024|01:50 PM

Revenue from operations slightly decreased by 0.7% YoY to ₹3,237.7 Crore, as per the company’s regulatory filing for the second quarter.

Read More
JSW Energy inks power purchase agreement with SECI

JSW Energy inks power purchase agreement with SECI

23 Oct 2024|02:55 PM

According to a stock exchange filing, JSW Energy has signed a 25-year agreement to supply solar power at a cost of ₹2.56/kW.

Read More
Maharashtra signs deal with JSW Energy for 1,200 MW of solar-wind power

Maharashtra signs deal with JSW Energy for 1,200 MW of solar-wind power

18 Oct 2024|01:21 PM

The agreements were made for two hybrid projects, each with a capacity of 600 MW, for a total of 1,200 MW.

Read More
JSW Energy Signs 40-Year Deal for 1,500 MW Pumped Hydro Storage in Maharashtra

JSW Energy Signs 40-Year Deal for 1,500 MW Pumped Hydro Storage in Maharashtra

14 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The project is scheduled for completion within 48 months, enhancing energy reliability and grid stability in Maharashtra.

Read More
JSW Energy Commissions 300 MW Wind Power Project in Tamil Nadu

JSW Energy Commissions 300 MW Wind Power Project in Tamil Nadu

16 Sep 2024|03:55 PM

This is the company's first greenfield wind power plant for SECI, contributing to its renewable energy growth and supporting a sustainable future.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 16th September, 2024

16 Sep 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Power & Adani Green, Hindustan Unilever, Dixon Technologies, etc.

Read More

