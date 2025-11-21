Top Stocks for Today - 21st November 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Reliance Industries: The business said that it has stopped import of Russian crude oil into SEZ refinery. Hence, marking a complete shift to non-Russian feedstock ahead of upcoming product-import restrictions. This transition took place on November 20, 2025. The company will ensure all exports from December 1 will be based mainly on non-Russian crude.

Hyundai Motor: The business announced that it has invested ₹21.46 Crore as a second tranche in FPEL TN Wind Farm Private Limited. The company said that it acquired 25.58 lakh equity shares via private placement on November 20, 2025. With this acquisition, the company now holds a 26.49% stake in the company. Hence, the company’s total investment will be ₹38.05 Crore.

JSW Energy: The company announced that its resolution plan for Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure Private Limited has received approval from the Committee of Creditors. The LoI for said order was issued on November 19, 2025. This update comes after the company acquired KSK Mahanadi Power Company in March 2025.

Tata Consultancy: The company said that it has entered into agreements with TPG Terabyte Bidco for an investment of up to ₹18,000 Crore in its AI-focused data centre unit, HyperVault. The funding will be available in a 51:49 ratio. TPG will invest up to ₹8,820 Crore and will hold 49% in the stated subsidiary.

Zaggle Prepaid: The company has inked a 36-month agreement with BIBA Fashion Limited to facilitate its enterprise platform, Zaggle Zoyer.

