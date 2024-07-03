iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Share Price

543.9
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:19:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open569.6
  • Day's High569.6
  • 52 Wk High591.9
  • Prev. Close562.15
  • Day's Low534.05
  • 52 Wk Low 207.35
  • Turnover (lac)1,780.25
  • P/E108.34
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value89.83
  • EPS5.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,299.42
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

569.6

Prev. Close

562.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1,780.25

Day's High

569.6

Day's Low

534.05

52 Week's High

591.9

52 Week's Low

207.35

Book Value

89.83

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,299.42

P/E

108.34

EPS

5.19

Divi. Yield

0

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Corporate Action

23 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2024

arrow

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Zaggle Signs Reward Platform Deal with Mahindra First Choice

Zaggle Signs Reward Platform Deal with Mahindra First Choice

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Dec 2024|07:33 PM

Early this month, Zaggle announced its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to mop up ₹450 crore, where the company may increase the same to ₹750 crore.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.88%

Non-Promoter- 16.84%

Institutions: 16.84%

Non-Institutions: 39.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.25

9.22

0.18

0.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

563.13

39.53

-3.74

-45.73

Net Worth

575.38

48.75

-3.56

-45.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

775.6

553.46

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

775.6

553.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

11.27

1.12

View Annually Results

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Raj P Narayanam

Managing Director & CEO

Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi

Independent Director

Arun Vijaykumar Gupta

Independent Director

A Krishna Kumar

Independent Director

Abhay Deshpande Raosaheb

Independent Director

Prerna Tandon

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hari Priya

Non Executive Director

Virat Diwanji

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd

Summary

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited was incorporated as Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Private Limited at Hyderabad as a Private Limited Company dated June 2, 2011. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited on August 22, 2022 and the name was changed to Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 13, 2022.The Company is a B2B2C Fintech SaaS Company, which is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. Incorporated in 2011, it interact with Customers (i.e., businesses) and end Users (i.e., employees) and are among a small number of uniquely positioned players with a diversified offering of financial technology products and services, having one of the largest number of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with certain banking partners, a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software.The core product portfolio include: Propel, a corporate SaaS platform for channel rewards and incentives, employee rewards and recognition; Save, a SaaS-based platform and a mobile application to offer expense management solution for business spendmanagement facilitating digitised employee reimbursements and tax benefits; CEMS, a customer engagement management system that enables merchants to comprehensively manage their customer experiences including rewarding merchants through gift card and loyalty benefits; Zaggle Payroll
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd share price today?

The Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹543.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd is ₹7299.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd is 108.34 and 6.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd is ₹207.35 and ₹591.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd?

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 153.85%, 6 Month at 89.12%, 3 Month at 25.69% and 1 Month at 11.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.88 %
Institutions - 16.84 %
Public - 39.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.