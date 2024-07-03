Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹569.6
Prev. Close₹562.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,780.25
Day's High₹569.6
Day's Low₹534.05
52 Week's High₹591.9
52 Week's Low₹207.35
Book Value₹89.83
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,299.42
P/E108.34
EPS5.19
Divi. Yield0
Early this month, Zaggle announced its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to mop up ₹450 crore, where the company may increase the same to ₹750 crore.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.25
9.22
0.18
0.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
563.13
39.53
-3.74
-45.73
Net Worth
575.38
48.75
-3.56
-45.55
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
775.6
553.46
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
775.6
553.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
11.27
1.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Raj P Narayanam
Managing Director & CEO
Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi
Independent Director
Arun Vijaykumar Gupta
Independent Director
A Krishna Kumar
Independent Director
Abhay Deshpande Raosaheb
Independent Director
Prerna Tandon
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hari Priya
Non Executive Director
Virat Diwanji
Reports by Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd
Summary
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited was incorporated as Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Private Limited at Hyderabad as a Private Limited Company dated June 2, 2011. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited on August 22, 2022 and the name was changed to Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 13, 2022.The Company is a B2B2C Fintech SaaS Company, which is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. Incorporated in 2011, it interact with Customers (i.e., businesses) and end Users (i.e., employees) and are among a small number of uniquely positioned players with a diversified offering of financial technology products and services, having one of the largest number of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with certain banking partners, a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software.The core product portfolio include: Propel, a corporate SaaS platform for channel rewards and incentives, employee rewards and recognition; Save, a SaaS-based platform and a mobile application to offer expense management solution for business spendmanagement facilitating digitised employee reimbursements and tax benefits; CEMS, a customer engagement management system that enables merchants to comprehensively manage their customer experiences including rewarding merchants through gift card and loyalty benefits; Zaggle Payroll
Read More
The Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹543.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd is ₹7299.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd is 108.34 and 6.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd is ₹207.35 and ₹591.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 153.85%, 6 Month at 89.12%, 3 Month at 25.69% and 1 Month at 11.05%.
