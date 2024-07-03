Summary

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited was incorporated as Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Private Limited at Hyderabad as a Private Limited Company dated June 2, 2011. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited on August 22, 2022 and the name was changed to Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 13, 2022.The Company is a B2B2C Fintech SaaS Company, which is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. Incorporated in 2011, it interact with Customers (i.e., businesses) and end Users (i.e., employees) and are among a small number of uniquely positioned players with a diversified offering of financial technology products and services, having one of the largest number of issued prepaid cards in India in partnership with certain banking partners, a diversified portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software.The core product portfolio include: Propel, a corporate SaaS platform for channel rewards and incentives, employee rewards and recognition; Save, a SaaS-based platform and a mobile application to offer expense management solution for business spendmanagement facilitating digitised employee reimbursements and tax benefits; CEMS, a customer engagement management system that enables merchants to comprehensively manage their customer experiences including rewarding merchants through gift card and loyalty benefits; Zaggle Payroll

