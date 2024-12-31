iifl-logo-icon 1
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd AGM

507.05
(-0.86%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:39:54 AM

Zaggle Prepaid CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Sep 202430 Jul 2024
Approved convening of 13th Annua l General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) as per the relevant circulars of MCA and SEBI. The AGM notice along with the Annual Report for FY 2023-24 shall be submitted to stock exchanges when it wi ll be circulated to members of the Company as per the applicable provision of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting Proceedings of the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 25, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Scrutinizer s Report on the Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)

Zaggle Prepaid: Related News

Zaggle Signs Reward Platform Deal with Mahindra First Choice

Zaggle Signs Reward Platform Deal with Mahindra First Choice

31 Dec 2024|07:33 PM

Early this month, Zaggle announced its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to mop up ₹450 crore, where the company may increase the same to ₹750 crore.

