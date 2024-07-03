Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
502.23
366.61
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
502.23
366.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
6.59
0.22
Total Income
508.82
366.83
Total Expenditure
458.86
336.2
PBIDT
49.96
30.63
Interest
9.93
5.83
PBDT
40.03
24.8
Depreciation
6.21
3.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
9.21
5.81
Deferred Tax
-0.25
0.34
Reported Profit After Tax
24.86
15.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
24.86
15.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24.86
15.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.39
1.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
12.21
9.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.94
8.35
PBDTM(%)
7.97
6.76
PATM(%)
4.94
4.18
Early this month, Zaggle announced its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to mop up ₹450 crore, where the company may increase the same to ₹750 crore.Read More
