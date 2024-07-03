iifl-logo-icon 1
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

532.75
(-2.37%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

502.23

366.61

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

502.23

366.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

6.59

0.22

Total Income

508.82

366.83

Total Expenditure

458.86

336.2

PBIDT

49.96

30.63

Interest

9.93

5.83

PBDT

40.03

24.8

Depreciation

6.21

3.3

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

9.21

5.81

Deferred Tax

-0.25

0.34

Reported Profit After Tax

24.86

15.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

24.86

15.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

24.86

15.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.39

1.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

12.21

9.22

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.94

8.35

PBDTM(%)

7.97

6.76

PATM(%)

4.94

4.18

Zaggle Prepaid: Related NEWS

Zaggle Signs Reward Platform Deal with Mahindra First Choice

Zaggle Signs Reward Platform Deal with Mahindra First Choice

31 Dec 2024|07:33 PM

Early this month, Zaggle announced its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to mop up ₹450 crore, where the company may increase the same to ₹750 crore.

Read More

