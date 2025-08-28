iifl-logo

Zaggle Signs 5-Year Agreement with Standard Chartered Bank

28 Aug 2025 , 01:02 PM

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd on Wednesday said it has entered into a five-year agreement with Standard Chartered Bank to provide its suite of prepaid payment solutions to the bank’s corporate clients.

Under the arrangement, Standard Chartered will refer corporate customers to Zaggle, which will then extend its prepaid instruments platform and related services. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Earlier this month, Zaggle MD & CEO Avinash Godkhindi told news sources that the company continues to maintain its topline growth guidance of 35–40% for the year, with a review expected after the current quarter. He also indicated that some large acquisitions are expected to close during this financial year, followed by a period of consolidation.

On August 28, 2025, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shares dipped 0.68% trading at ₹394.20 at 12:51 pm. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shares gained 0.47% in the last 5 days, gained 6.80% in the last month, 13% in the last six months, dipped 27% in the year-to-date, and gained 8.7% in the last year.

