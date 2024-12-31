iifl-logo-icon 1
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Shareholding Pattern

519.8
(0.71%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

43.88%

43.92%

43.92%

44.06%

44.06%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

16.84%

13.29%

18.16%

21.49%

24.51%

Non-Institutions

39.27%

42.77%

37.9%

34.43%

31.41%

Total Non-Promoter

56.11%

56.07%

56.07%

55.93%

55.93%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.88%

Non-Promoter- 16.84%

Institutions: 16.84%

Non-Institutions: 39.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Whatsapp
QUICKLINKS FOR Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd

