|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
43.88%
43.92%
43.92%
44.06%
44.06%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
16.84%
13.29%
18.16%
21.49%
24.51%
Non-Institutions
39.27%
42.77%
37.9%
34.43%
31.41%
Total Non-Promoter
56.11%
56.07%
56.07%
55.93%
55.93%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Early this month, Zaggle announced its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to mop up ₹450 crore, where the company may increase the same to ₹750 crore.Read More
