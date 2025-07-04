Zaggle Signs 3-Year Deal to Power Apollo Health’s Employee Expense & Benefits Platform

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, a Hyderabad-based fintech firm, announced on Friday, July 4, that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd and its group companies.

Under this partnership, Zaggle will offer its employee expense management and benefits solutions Zaggle Zoyer and Zaggle Save to Apollo Health and Lifestyle and its subsidiaries.

The agreement will be implemented over a period of three years, with Zaggle supporting Apollo in streamlining internal expense workflows and enhancing employee benefit programs. This deal aligns with Zaggle’s broader focus on expanding its enterprise solutions portfolio, particularly in the area of digital financial management for corporates.

Just last month, the company revealed that it anticipates ₹55–60 crore in revenue over the next 12 months from Greenedge Enterprises, one of the two startups it recently acquired.

Zaggle acquired Greenedge for approximately ₹27 crore, while Dice Enterprises, a larger acquisition, was bought for ₹123 crore. The acquisition of Dice is especially significant, as it is expected to pave the way for Zaggle’s entry into global markets. Although international operations were initially planned for FY26, the company may now accelerate the launch timeline.

By expanding its client base through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, the company is positioning itself as a comprehensive fintech and SaaS player in both domestic and international markets.

