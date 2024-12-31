Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,124.3
|31.5
|15,22,527.41
|11,832
|1.74
|53,883
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,815.45
|28.97
|7,99,810.09
|6,358
|2.39
|34,915
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,788.9
|40.57
|4,86,207.38
|3,526
|2.9
|13,274
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
281.95
|31.55
|3,01,583.64
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,890.3
|38.89
|1,77,144.68
|1,041.5
|1.09
|9,286.4
|684.3
Early this month, Zaggle announced its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to mop up ₹450 crore, where the company may increase the same to ₹750 crore.Read More
