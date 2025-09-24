iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Zaggle Partners with Mastercard to Launch Co-Branded Domestic Prepaid Cards

24 Sep 2025 , 11:07 AM

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd surged over 5% on Tuesday following an announcement that the company has entered into an agreement with Mastercard Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd to launch and promote co-branded domestic prepaid cards.

The agreement, effective September 22, 2025, will remain valid until September 30, 2030, according to the company’s filing. Under the terms, Mastercard will incentivise Zaggle to drive adoption and usage of the co-branded cards.

The contract is structured as a Customer Business Agreement and is not related to promoter or group entities, nor does it fall under related-party arrangements.

The collaboration aims to strengthen Zaggle’s presence in the domestic prepaid card market, leveraging Mastercard’s global expertise and network, while broadening access to digital payment solutions in India.

Earlier, on Monday, AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB) partnered with Zaggle to introduce a new range of co-branded retail credit and prepaid cards, featuring Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) integration and an AI-driven recommendation engine to enhance the retail cardholder experience.

The collaboration also targets corporate clients, with AU SFB providing underwriting support and Zaggle leveraging its enterprise network to onboard eligible businesses. Corporate customers will also gain access to Zaggle’s Zatix SaaS platform.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • business
  • Business Services
  • Buzzing Stocks
  • Domestic Prepaid Cards
  • market
  • markets
  • Mastercard
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Swiggy Transfers Instamart to Subsidiary via Slump Sale; Shareholder Nod Pending

Swiggy Transfers Instamart to Subsidiary via Slump Sale; Shareholder Nod Pending

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|09:59 AM
Marksans Pharma’s UK Subsidiary Relonchem Gets MHRA Approval for Moxonidine Tablets

Marksans Pharma’s UK Subsidiary Relonchem Gets MHRA Approval for Moxonidine Tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|09:58 AM
IHCL Acquires ₹100.83 Crore Stake in Subsidiary ELEL Hotels via Rights Issue

IHCL Acquires ₹100.83 Crore Stake in Subsidiary ELEL Hotels via Rights Issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|09:50 AM
Cochin Shipyard, Korea’s KSOE Sign MoU for ₹3,700 Crore Shipbuilding Expansion

Cochin Shipyard, Korea’s KSOE Sign MoU for ₹3,700 Crore Shipbuilding Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|09:49 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 24th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 24th September 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2025|06:30 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.