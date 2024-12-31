Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.25
9.22
0.18
0.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
563.13
39.53
-3.74
-45.73
Net Worth
575.38
48.75
-3.56
-45.55
Minority Interest
Debt
86.63
141.35
70.31
73.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
662.01
190.1
66.75
27.51
Fixed Assets
72.46
39.78
13.42
7.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.5
1.72
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.76
2.31
2.46
10.69
Networking Capital
280.97
123.7
47.27
6.2
Inventories
0.36
0.1
0.11
0.27
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
174.62
102.66
42.95
22.68
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
140.12
65.6
30.1
17.83
Sundry Creditors
-1.96
-9.22
-10.74
-19.1
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-32.17
-35.44
-15.15
-15.48
Cash
279.31
22.6
3.61
3.29
Total Assets
662
190.11
66.76
27.5
Early this month, Zaggle announced its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to mop up ₹450 crore, where the company may increase the same to ₹750 crore.Read More
