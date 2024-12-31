iifl-logo-icon 1
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Balance Sheet

531.05
(2.16%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:39:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.25

9.22

0.18

0.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

563.13

39.53

-3.74

-45.73

Net Worth

575.38

48.75

-3.56

-45.55

Minority Interest

Debt

86.63

141.35

70.31

73.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

662.01

190.1

66.75

27.51

Fixed Assets

72.46

39.78

13.42

7.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

26.5

1.72

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.76

2.31

2.46

10.69

Networking Capital

280.97

123.7

47.27

6.2

Inventories

0.36

0.1

0.11

0.27

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

174.62

102.66

42.95

22.68

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

140.12

65.6

30.1

17.83

Sundry Creditors

-1.96

-9.22

-10.74

-19.1

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-32.17

-35.44

-15.15

-15.48

Cash

279.31

22.6

3.61

3.29

Total Assets

662

190.11

66.76

27.5

Zaggle Prepaid : related Articles

Zaggle Signs Reward Platform Deal with Mahindra First Choice

Zaggle Signs Reward Platform Deal with Mahindra First Choice

31 Dec 2024|07:33 PM

Early this month, Zaggle announced its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to mop up ₹450 crore, where the company may increase the same to ₹750 crore.

