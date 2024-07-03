Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
775.6
553.46
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
775.6
553.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
11.27
1.12
Total Income
786.87
554.58
Total Expenditure
705.01
505.36
PBIDT
81.86
49.21
Interest
13.72
11.38
PBDT
68.14
37.83
Depreciation
8.36
6.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
16.21
8.6
Deferred Tax
-0.45
0.14
Reported Profit After Tax
44.02
22.9
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
44.02
22.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
44.02
22.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.06
2.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
12.25
9.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.55
8.89
PBDTM(%)
8.78
6.83
PATM(%)
5.67
4.13
Early this month, Zaggle announced its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to mop up ₹450 crore, where the company may increase the same to ₹750 crore.Read More
