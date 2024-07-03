iifl-logo-icon 1
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Half Yearly Results

532.75
(-2.37%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023

Gross Sales

554.76

472.88

302.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

554.76

472.88

302.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

10.58

9.15

2.13

Total Income

565.34

482.02

304.85

Total Expenditure

505.62

425.27

279.74

PBIDT

59.72

56.75

25.11

Interest

4.27

5.93

7.78

PBDT

55.45

50.82

17.33

Depreciation

4.58

3.96

4.41

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

12.44

12.96

3.25

Deferred Tax

1.4

-0.48

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

37.03

34.38

9.64

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

37.03

34.38

9.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

37.03

34.38

9.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.02

2.81

1.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

12.26

12.25

12.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.76

12

8.29

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

PATM(%)

6.67

7.27

3.18

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

