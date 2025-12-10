iifl-logo

Zaggle Signs 5 Year Referral Agreement with Mastercard to Launch New Credit Card Solutions

10 Dec 2025 , 09:48 AM

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, a listed SaaS fintech player, announced that it has signed a fresh agreement with Mastercard Asia Pacific Pte Ltd on December 9. Through this agreement, Zaggle will introduce Mastercard branded credit cards and a range of associated payment solutions for its existing clients and new prospects.

The company stated that the collaboration is designed to expand its payments portfolio and support deeper customer engagement across corporate and retail segments. Zaggle will also receive spend linked incentives from Mastercard. These incentives are expected to support the company’s revenue growth as card spends increase over time.

The agreement has been structured as a referral arrangement. Mastercard, being an international entity, has awarded the contract under this model. The duration of the agreement is five years, giving both companies a long operational runway to scale the partnership.

Zaggle expects the tie up to strengthen its position in the fintech and corporate expense management space, as demand for digital payment solutions continues to rise.

