Jubilant FoodWorks to Sell 31.66% Stake in Hashtag Loyalty for Rs 641.59 Crore

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd on December 29 said it has executed a share purchase agreement to divest its entire 31.66 percent stake in Hashtag Loyalty Private Ltd, an associate company, for a total consideration of Rs 641.59 crore.

The company said the share purchase agreement was entered into on December 29, 2025, with Karan Chechani, who is one of the founders of Hashtag Loyalty Private Ltd.

Upon completion of the transaction, Hashtag Loyalty Private Ltd will cease to be an associate company of Jubilant FoodWorks, the company said in an exchange filing. Jubilant FoodWorks said the expected date of completion of the stake sale is on or before February 12, 2026, subject to the fulfilment of agreed conditions.

The company clarified that it had fully impaired its investment in Hashtag Loyalty during the financial year 2024 25, and the associate did not contribute to its consolidated financial performance.

As per the financial statements of Hashtag Loyalty, the associate reported a total income of Rs 27.47 million in FY 2024 25, with nil contribution to Jubilant FoodWorks’ consolidated financial statements.

The net worth of Hashtag Loyalty stood at Rs 1.22 million as on March 31, 2025, and the company said there was no impact on its consolidated net worth. Jubilant FoodWorks said the buyer, Karan Chechani, is not part of its promoter or promoter group and is not related to any group companies.

The company added that the transaction does not fall under the ambit of related party transactions and has been carried out on an arm’s length basis. The divestment forms part of Jubilant FoodWorks’ broader strategy to streamline its investments and focus on core food service operations across its key brands.

