Weekly Musings – Indices recover in the week to February 06, 2026

It was a prolonged trading week with the markets trading for 6 days (including the budget day trading). The impact of the Union Budget was negative on the markets as the markets reacted negatively to the spike in STT on futures and options. Also, the gross borrowings of the central government was sharply higher at ₹17.22 Trillion for FY27, which led to a sell-off in the markets. While the markets recovered, it still ended sharply lower for the day.
The second big event was the announcement of the Indo-US trade deal. What really mattered to the markets was that the deal would reduce the tariffs on Indian exports to the US from 50% to 18%. This was subject to India not buying any oil from Russia, although this part of the deal remains shrouded in mystery. Practically, India just cannot shift oil purchases from Russia to the US since future purchase are generally contracted. Also, India has invested in the Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor. India would surely want to leverage these advantages, so it is all in the fine print. But sentimentally, it is a positive.
The third event was the monetary policy announced by the RBI on 06-February. The RBI held rates at 5.25% and also maintained the stance at Neutral. While the GDP growth estimates for FY26 were raised by 10 bps to 7.4%, the inflation estimates for FY26 were also raised by 10 bps to 2.1%. Markets were not too impressed by the absence of a rate cut. After the euphoria of the trade deal, this was disappointing leading to a small correction in markets.
Here is a look at 5 generic indices that represent most facets of the Indian equity markets.
|
Index
|
LTP
|
1-Week Ago
|
Weekly High
|
Weekly Low
|
Weekly Returns
|BSE Sensex
|
83,580.40
|
82,269.78
|
85,871.73
|
79,899.42
|
+1.59%
|Nifty 50
|
25,693.70
|
25,320.65
|
26,341.20
|
24,571.75
|
+1.47%
|Nifty Next 50
|
69,058.40
|
67,839.85
|
69,884.15
|
65,300.05
|
+1.80%
|Mid-Cap 100
|
59,502.70
|
58,432.00
|
60,456.80
|
56,126.55
|
+1.83%
|Small Cap 100
|
16,938.65
|
16,879.10
|
17,366.10
|
16,136.90
|
+0.35%
|Data Source: NSE / BSE
The structure of most of the generic indices moved in tandem with the flow of events. All the indices touched their lows on budget day and touched their weekly highs on the day the Indo-US trade deal was officially announced. The indices like the Mid-Cap index and the Nifty Next 50 index were the star performers for the week. Clearly, there was some value buying happening beyond the true-blue large caps. The gainers were largely focused on the gainers from the Indo-US trade deal like chemicals, textiles, auto, jewellery etc.
One factor that marked the week was the extreme volatility in the market. For example, the high / low gap was as high as 7.2% for the Nifty 50, 7.0% for the Nifty Next 50, and 7.7% for the Mid-Cap index. Clearly, that is much higher than the regular index movements, but that can be attributed to the contrasting impact of the 3 major events during the week. The good news was that the volatility index (VIX) actually sobered in the week from 13.63 to 11.94. That is clearly a sign that the fear factor in the market is reducing rapidly.
Here, we look at four sectoral indices that represent bulk of the Nifty basket weight.
|
Index
|
LTP
|
1-Week Ago
|
Weekly High
|
Weekly Low
|
Weekly Returns
|Auto Index
|
27,519.55
|
26,750.35
|
28,095.85
|
25,928.50
|
+2.88%
|Bank Nifty
|
60,120.55
|
59,610.45
|
61,764.85
|
57,783.20
|
+0.86%
|NBFC Index
|
31,579.20
|
30,928.45
|
31,948.95
|
29,300.15
|
+2.10%
|FMCG Index
|
51,882.75
|
51,215.20
|
51,935.55
|
49,336.50
|
+1.30%
|Healthcare
|
14,139.85
|
13,893.85
|
14,400.45
|
13,551.35
|
+1.77%
|IT Index
|
35,611.05
|
38,036.15
|
40,301.40
|
35,211.95
|
-6.38%
|Metals Index
|
11,943.15
|
11,827.55
|
12,104.30
|
11,187.20
|
+0.98%
|Oil & Gas
|
12,208.20
|
11,791.70
|
12,293.40
|
11,401.45
|
+3.53%
|Data Source: NSE / BSE
Here are key takeaways for investors from the sectoral returns in the week.
Last week, FPIs turned net buyers after a long time, although the buying was relatively modest at $897 Million. However, a few swallows do not make a summer, so we need to see more evidence of FPI support and a revival in equities. For now, global investors continue to be cautious, but the trade deal is likely to drive sentiments for now.
