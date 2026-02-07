Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended February 06, 2026

Summary
FPI flows showed early signs of improvement in the first week of February 2026, with net equity inflows after a prolonged period of selling. While higher STT on derivatives and concerns around tax certainty remain key overhangs, fiscal discipline, stable monetary policy, and the Indo-US trade deal provided some support to sentiment. However, one week of buying is not enough to signal a clear trend reversal. FPIs are likely to remain cautious and will closely track earnings, valuations, and macro stability before turning decisively positive.
FPI SENTIMENTS TURN AROUND AFTER INDO-US TRADE DEAL
There was some relief on the FPI front after a long spell of selling. After being net sellers of $3.95 billion in January 2026, FPIs turned net buyers in the first week of February, investing about $897 million. Interestingly, the market saw two very different trends during the week. On budget day (last Sunday), markets witnessed heavy selling, while a sharp rally followed later in the week after news of the Indo-US trade deal.
Let us first look at why markets corrected after the Union Budget. The key trigger was the increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on derivatives. STT on futures was raised from 0.02% to 0.05% of the notional value, which translates into a 150% increase in cost on futures selling. STT on options was also increased from 0.10% to 0.15%. In addition, higher gross market borrowings of ₹17.2 trillion added to concerns. These factors dampened sentiment and led FPIs to begin the week as sellers.
The mood changed after the announcement of the Indo-US trade deal, even though detailed terms were not shared. India has broadly committed to importing US goods worth $500 billion over the next five years. More importantly, the US agreed to reduce tariffs related to Russian crude imports. The earlier effective tariff of 50% was brought down to 18%, which significantly boosted market sentiment. This positive development triggered a strong market rally and encouraged FPIs to return as buyers.
ROOF OF THE PUDDING – FPI FLOWS FOR FEB’26
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 5 calendar years.
|
Calendar
Month
|
FPI Flows Secondary
|
FPI Flows Primary
|
FPI Flows Equity
|
FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|
Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|
(146,048.38)
|
24,608.94
|
(121,439.44)
|
(11,375.78)
|
(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|
1,27,759.75
|
43,347.14
|
1,71,106.89
|
65,954.38
|
2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|
(1,21,210.21)
|
1,21,637.15
|
426.94
|
1,65,342.98
|
1,65,769.92
|Calendar 2025 (₹ Crore)
|
(2,40,193.24)
|
73,909.60
|
(1,66,283.64)
|
62,234.51
|
(1,04,049.13)
|Jan-2026 (₹ Crore)
|
(38,740.12)
|
2,778.32
|
(35,961.80)
|
6,721.54
|
(29,240.26)
|Feb-2026 (₹ Crore) #
|
7,765.24
|
363.64
|
8,128.88
|
7,419.40
|
15,548.28
|Total for 2026 (₹ Crore)
|
(30,947.88)
|
3,141.96
|
(27,832.92)
|
14,140.94
|
(13,691.98)
|
Data Source: NSDL (outflows in brackets) (# – Data up to February 06, 2026)
WHAT DETERMINED FPI SENTIMENTS IN THE WEEK
For the week ended February 06, 2026, FPIs invested a net $897 million in Indian markets.
The Union Budget’s decision to increase STT on futures and options could worry FPIs. Many FPIs are active in arbitrage strategies and also use options extensively for hedging. Higher STT directly increases their trading costs. In addition, FPIs were hoping for some clarity and stability on taxation, which the Budget did not provide.
Let us now look at the day-wise FPI flow numbers.
HOW SHOULD INVESTORS INTERPRET FPI FLOW TRENDS IN INDIA
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee and dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|
12-Jan-26
|
-3,686.99
|
-3,686.99
|
-409.03
|
-409.03
|
13-Jan-26
|
-3,108.35
|
-6,795.34
|
-344.65
|
-753.68
|
14-Jan-26
|
-429.85
|
-7,225.19
|
-47.61
|
-801.29
|
15-Jan-26
|
0.00
|
-7,225.19
|
0.00
|
-801.29
|
16-Jan-26
|
-3,515.33
|
-10,740.52
|
-389.72
|
-1,191.01
|
19-Jan-26
|
-4,542.94
|
-15,283.46
|
-501.16
|
-1,692.17
|
20-Jan-26
|
-2,062.07
|
-17,345.53
|
-226.68
|
-1,918.85
|
21-Jan-26
|
-1,210.45
|
-18,555.98
|
-132.96
|
-2,051.81
|
22-Jan-26
|
-988.70
|
-19,544.68
|
-107.99
|
-2,159.80
|
23-Jan-26
|
-2,264.18
|
-21,808.86
|
-247.23
|
-2,407.03
|
26-Jan-26
|
0.00
|
-21,808.86
|
0.00
|
-2,407.03
|
27-Jan-26
|
-3,213.11
|
-25,021.97
|
-350.70
|
-2,757.73
|
28-Jan-26
|
-4,468.52
|
-29,490.49
|
-486.64
|
-3,244.37
|
29-Jan-26
|
5,390.31
|
-24,100.18
|
587.85
|
-2,656.52
|
30-Jan-26
|
-72.29
|
-24,172.47
|
-7.86
|
-2,664.38
|
02-Feb-26
|
1,905.75
|
-22,266.72
|
207.38
|
-2,457.00
|
03-Feb-26
|
-1,117.42
|
-23,384.14
|
-121.93
|
-2,578.93
|
04-Feb-26
|
7,561.44
|
-15,822.70
|
835.98
|
-1,742.95
|
05-Feb-26
|
1,091.90
|
-14,730.80
|
120.70
|
-1,622.25
|
06-Feb-26
|
-1,312.79
|
-16,043.59
|
-145.23
|
-1,767.48
|Data Source: NSDL
Some quick takeaways for investors: one week of FPI buying is not enough to draw strong conclusions. FPI sentiment toward India has remained cautious in recent months, and it is still unclear if that has changed. While the Indo-US trade deal may boost sentiment in the short term, FPIs will ultimately focus on hard data, earnings growth, macro fundamentals, and valuations.
