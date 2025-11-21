Zaggle Signs 36-Month Deal With BIBA Fashion To Deploy Its Zoyer Enterprise Platform

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has signed an agreement with BIBA Fashion Limited to provide its enterprise platform, Zaggle Zoyer. The partnership is expected to support Zaggle’s expansion within the retail and fashion segment.

The company shared the update through an exchange filing, stating that the agreement with BIBA Fashion will remain in effect for 36 months. Zaggle has not disclosed the financial terms or the overall value of the contract.

As per the details submitted to the stock exchanges, the arrangement has been treated as a domestic contract and has been categorised as a standard service engagement. This places it under regular commercial agreements typically seen in enterprise solution partnerships.

Under the scope of work, Zaggle will deploy its Zoyer platform for BIBA Fashion. The platform brings together workflow automation, expense management tools and digital processing features designed to streamline enterprise operations.

The company clarified that the agreement is not a related-party transaction. Zaggle noted that its promoters and promoter group do not hold any interest in BIBA Fashion, and the partnership meets SEBI’s compliance norms for non-related transactions.

With this deal, Zaggle aims to strengthen its presence among enterprise clients in the consumer and fashion sectors. The company continues to position Zoyer as a workflow and expense management solution for businesses across industries.

