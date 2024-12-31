Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

Outcome of Special Purpose committee meeting

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Issue of securities subject to such regulatory and/or statutory approvals as may be required. (ii) Notice of Postal Ballot for seeking approval of Shareholders (iii) Consider allotment of equity shares to the eligible employees under Zaggle Employee Stock Option Scheme 2022 Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on October 04, 2024 has approved inter-alia the following: a) Re-designation of Mr. Arun Vijaykumar Gupta from Non Executive Non Independent Director to an Independent Director b) Appointment of Mr. Virat Sunil Diwanji as an Additional Director on the Board of the Company.

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on September 25, 2024 has approved investment of Rs. 15.6 crores for 26 percent ownership capital of Mobileware Technologies Private Limited. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on September 25, 2024 has approved the acquisition of 10,66,314 equity shares of Span Across IT Solutions Private Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. To consider allotment of equity shares to the eligible employees under Zaggle Employee Stock Option Scheme 2022 (Zaggle ESOP 2022 or Scheme) Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation for change of Registered office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 10 May 2024

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Financial Result for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday May 23, 2024 has appointed M/s. R Y M AND CO LLP, Charted Accountants, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, March 27, 2024, has, inter alia, based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, re-appointed Mr. Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for the period of 2 Years wef May 7, 2024, subject to the approval of members of the Company by way of ordinary resolution through postal ballot The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, March 27, 2024 has, inter alia, appointed M/s S. S Reddy & Associates , Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-2025. This is to inform you that, at the meeting of the Board of Directors of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (Company) held today i.e Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 12.30 PM has, inter alia, approved the acquisition of Span Across IT Solutions Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024