Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

WORLD ECONOMY

Economic activity demonstrated surprising resilience during the global disinflation of FY 2022-23. As the peak of global inflation descended from mid-2022 levels, steady growth in economic activity was observed, countering warnings of stagflation and a global recession. The global economy has demonstrated remarkable stability, with growth holding steady as inflation returns to target. The banking system proved to be resilient, a recession was avoided, and major developing market economies did not experience abrupt standstill despite many gloomy predictions. Global growth is expected to continue at the same pace i.e. 3.4% in 2024 and 2025.

Resilient economic growth and quicker declines in inflation suggest that supply conditions are improving. Additionally, firm monetary policy decisions and better policy frameworks, particularly in emerging markets, have helped keep inflation expectations stable.

A renewed focus on medium-term fiscal consolidation is necessary as central banks become less interventionist in order to preserve debt sustainability while restoring budget flexibility and prioritizing investments.

World Economic Outlook April 2024 - Steady but Slow: Resilience amid Divergence

INDIAN ECONOMY

According to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) April 2024: India chapter, the economic performance for India stood at 7.6% in fiscal year 2023, driven by manufacturing, construction, and service sectors.

In March 2024, CRISIL published a report titled “Growth Marathon” and stated that after a better than expected 7.6% growth this fiscal year, Indias real GDP growth will likely moderate to 6.8% in fiscal 2025. However, between 2025 and 2031, Crisil predicts that the Indian economy could be crossing the US$ 5 Trillion mark and inch closer to US$ 6 Trillion, making India the third largest economy in the world.

According to Ajay Kumar Choudhary, Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director, National Payments Corporation of India, “The Indian fintech industry is estimated to be around US$ 110 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach about US$ 420 Billion by 2029”

Innovation in FinTech is driven by the large untapped market in financial services and favourable demographic trends. These factors allow the industry to keep introducing new products and services.

Collaborations between FinTech companies and banks have played a key role in adopting new technology. These partnerships offer advanced platforms that enhance efficiency and open up new growth opportunities.

CASHLESS INDIAN ECONOMY/DIGITAL PAYMENTS LANDSCAPE

The successful adoption of digital payments by Indian customers in urban and emerging cities is contributing to the countrys rapid growth towards financial inclusivity. Measures taken by the RBI, the government, and financial institutions have made it possible to reduce transaction times and enhance the customer experience overall. Digital payments have expanded in India at a never-before-seen rate over the last ten years which is encouraging the growth of other industry sectors by eliminating the challenges that come with cash transactions.

India has emerged as a global leader in digital payments, playing a crucial role in financial inclusion. The digital payments sector in India is experiencing exponential growth, with a 56% year-on-year increase in transaction volume in FY 2022-23, and its expected to quadruple by FY 2026-27. This growth is driven by government policies, RBI initiatives, and fintech innovations. UPI continues to dominate, accounting for over 75% of retail digital payments, with an 80% year-on-year growth in transaction volume. Credit cards saw a 41% growth, while debit cards grew by 6%, reflecting a shift towards UPI for transactions.

The India Payments Market size is estimated at 30,030 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach 68,412 Billion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 17.90% during the forecast period (2024-2029). In FY 2022-23 the value of digital payment transactions was 11,394 Billion, and in FY 202324 it was 16,443 Billion, a 44% increase in just one year.

https://www.meity.gov.in/writereaddata/files/Impact-

Assessment-of-DigiDhan-Mission.pdf

https://www.ibef.org/news/india-s-retail-digital-payment-

may-double-to-us-7-trillion-by-2030-report

https://www.business-standard.com/industry/news/india-

s-fintech-industry-proiected-to-reach-420-bn-by-2029-at-

cagr-of-31-124071800667_1.html

SPEND MANAGEMENT IN INDIA

In recent times, India has witnessed a notable upswing in business operations and a substantial growth in its working age population. Amidst this dynamic landscape, it is imperative for organizations to closely monitor their operations. As enterprises strive to establish their foothold in a progressively intricate and interlinked global market, efficient Spend management practices are of strategic significance.

Based on the predicted cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2020, the worldwide spend management market is expected to reach US$ 4.7 Trillion by 2027.

By 2030, it is projected that B2B expenditure in India will surpass US$ 15 Trillion.

This underscores the pressing requirement for efficient Business Spends management solutions to gain visibility, enable controls and support analytics to enable decision making.

https://etedqe-insiqhts.com/industry/bfsi/the-trillion-dollar-opportunity-in-indias-corporate-spend-manaqement-

industry/#:~:text=Accordinq%20to%20industry%20reports%2C%20the,of%20players%20dominatinq%20the%20scene.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/bloqs/voices/the-evolution-of-the-b2b-diqital-payments-ecosystem-a-15-trillion-opportunity/

Economic Sector-wise classification (NIC-2004) reveals that the Business Service has highest number of Active companies (28%) followed by Manufacturing (20%), Trading (13%) and Community, personal and Social Services (11%). It is also observed that Service Sector saw the maximum increase in the total number of Active Companies, followed by Industry Sector and Agriculture Sector. In the Service Sector, Community, personal & Social Services Sector showed the maximum rise in the number of Active Companies.

Indias fintech ecosystem has grown rapidly because of financial institutions, start-ups, the government, venture investors, and regulators fostering collaboration and consolidation. On the supply side, digital infrastructure exists in the form of the India Stack, the Central KYC Record Registry, Information Utilities, and others, allowing finance to be modularized and providers to innovate. Further, regulators are assisting fintech by fostering a cashless society, creating regulatory sandboxes, and establishing companies that facilitate data flow inside the financial industry.

Further, with the introduction of account aggregators, API readiness of banks and NBFCs, the launch of many neobanks, and aggressive fund-raising, India has emerged as a model for open banking deployments across the globe. Indians are already utilizing the power of open banking (UPI/AePS) regularly, and they are likely to adapt to further technologies with no difficulty.

In addition, with the launch of 5G, technologies such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, quantum computing, and blockchain are expected to change the nature of financial services and the ways they are offered. 5G is expected to enable high-end trading and quicker distribution of fintech services.

Spend management allows real-time tracking, assessment, and control over expenses by organizations to/through various stakeholders including employees, vendors, and channel partners, leading to enhanced efficiencies.

SAAS IN INDIA:

The Indian SaaS market is on track to achieve a remarkable milestone, with projections indicating a growth to US$ 50 Billion ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) by 2030 from US$ 13 Billion in 2022. This growth may be attributed mainly to the growing trend of digital transformation and the widespread use of cloud solutions. The Indian Software-as- a-Service (SaaS) sector is expected to maintain its growth rate in 2024, further leveraging the momentum observed in the preceding years.

https://www.expresscomputer.in/guest-blogs/indian- saas-market-good-times-ahead/111703/#:~:text=The%20 Indian%20SaaS%20market%20is,from%2 0USD%20 13bn%20in%202022

As per Frost & Sullivan Report, Indias outsourced spend management software and services market is estimated to grow from 35 Billion in 2022 to 72 Billion by 2027 on the back of greater awareness and higher acceptance within MSMEs coupled with expansion of industrial economy and increased availability of customized spend management solutions.

India has an extensive pool of proficient engineers and developers especially skilled in developing SaaS solutions. This skill pool provides a clear benefit to Indian enterprises in terms of cost-effectiveness and allows them to allocate more resources towards cost-efficient product development. Given the cheaper expenses associated with people, research and development, and customer acquisition in comparison to international locations, Indian companies can exploit this advantage to foster innovation and broaden their value propositions.

The advent of Generative AI brings up novel prospects and uncertainties for providers of SaaS solutions. Given the abundance of AI expertise in India, SaaS companies have the opportunity to use this trend in order to create novel service categories and sources of economic growth. Expenditure in research and development will increase. The possible uses of this technology in the SaaS business are diverse and include customising user experiences, automating repetitive activities and workflows, and developing novel product and campaign concepts for market testing. Ensuring precise data and effective management will be crucial for leveraging Gen AI for SaaS solution providers.

Government initiatives such as ‘Digital India and ‘Make in India have been crucial in promoting business involvement. The significance of the National Policy on Software Products and its diverse initiatives in fostering the expansion of the SaaS industry cannot be overstated. The Indian Software Product Registry has facilitated the establishment of Indian Software Product Companies by consolidating all software products onto a single platform for efficient access to the Government marketplace.

https://toqio.co/insights/how-fintech-saas-is-generating- companies-multi-million-dollar-savings

OVERVIEW OF CARDS MARKET IN INDIA

The usage of credit and debit cards for payment is gaining popularity. With the rise in the contactless transaction limit and credit cards providing quick and safe access to credit, customers have additional opportunities to utilize their cards for everyday payments. The recent history of digital payments in India showcases the growing prominence of credit cards. The card industry continues to grow at a healthy rate. Cards, both debit and credit, continue to be one of the most used payment instruments for retail digital payments. A key trend observed is that the volume of transactions in

credit cards is expected to surpass debit cards by FY 2024-25. In FY 2022-23, the transaction volume of debit card is expected to decrease by 6% from FY 2021-22. Primarily, the major use case of debit card transaction is cash withdrawal, which can now be replaced by an easier way of withdrawing cash using UPI. Another reason for the decline is the replacement of debit card swipe on PoS to UPI payments.

While credit card issuance is expected to clock in at a CAGR of 21% in the next five years, debit card issuance is expected to have a stagnant growth with a CAGR of 3% in the same period.

https://www.pwc.in/assets/pdfs/the-indian-payments-handbook-2022-2027.pdf

The FY 2023-24 credit card transactions reached 3.5 Billion and 18.3 Trillion, respectively, indicating the credit card industrys continuous expansion. Nonetheless, the volume and value of debit card transactions decreased by 13% and 1%, respectively, in FY 2022-23. The trend is anticipated to continue in FY 2023-24, as indicated by the 2.2 Billion transactions and 5.9 Trillion in transaction value.

CREDIT CARD MARKET IN INDIA

The Indian credit card market has witnessed remarkable expansion in recent times, with a multitude of advancements and technological innovations transforming the landscape. These developments have revolutionized the customer experience, offering seamless onboarding processes, diverse card products tailored to specific needs, personalized offers and rewards, and enhanced mobile applications. As a result, existing customers have reaped substantial benefits, while these innovations have also successfully attracted a significant number of new customers to the industry. Indias credit card market has experienced rapid expansion. The adoption and desire for credit cards was demonstrated in FY 2023-24 when the total number of credit cards issued exceeded the milestone of 100 Million. The potential credit card user base in India will continue to rise as the country becomes wealthier.

It also highlights the contrast between the growth in credit card transactions and the fall in debit card transactions. This shift is mostly the result of the availability of a 30- to 45- day interest-free credit period, in addition to several other savings possibilities and extra features like reward points and rewards. Both the client base and transaction volume have grown as a result of the increasing use of credit cards and technological developments like contactless cards and UPI on credit cards.

https://bfsi.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/financial- services/credit-cards-witness-21-yoy-growth-pos-terminals-

on-a-record-high-report/108999122

Online credit card spending in India reached an all-time high of 1 Lakh Crore in March 2024, marking a 20% year-over-year increase. This surge in digital transactions highlights the growing popularity and adoption of credit

cards for online purchases among Indian consumers. This milestone achievement is a testament to the efforts of credit card issuers and payment service providers in India to offer seamless and secure online payment experiences. https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/banking/ finance/online-credit-card-spends-rise-20-yoy-in-march- to-a-record-hiqh-of-rs-1-lakh-crore/articleshow/109590747. cms?from=mdr

Despite this, India is still largely an underpenetrated market from a credit cards perspective. Only about 5.5% percent of the population have a credit card. Historically, the Indian populace has exhibited a cautious approach when it comes to credit card usage, often preferring to rely on cash transactions or debit cards. This conservative mindset has been a significant hurdle to the widespread adoption of credit cards in the country. However, in recent years, major players in the payments ecosystem have been proactively working towards altering this perception by introducing innovative solutions and actively promoting the benefits of credit card usage among the masses.

There is significant headroom for further growth in credit card penetration in India. The industry must continue to focus on financial literacy, product innovation, and customer centric approaches to drive further adoption and ensure responsible usage of credit cards. As the Indian economy continues to grow and the middle class expands, the credit card industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years, provided it can effectively address the concerns and preferences of the diverse Indian consumer base.

In the financial year FY 2023-24, credit card spending in India increased by 27% year-on-year (YoY) to 18.26 Lakhs Crores, compared to nearly 14 Lakh Crores in the previous

year. In May 2024, credit card spending increased by 17% YoY to 1.65 trillion, up from 1.55 trillion in April 2024. In March 2024, online credit card spending reached 1.04 Lakhs Crores, a 20% increase from the previous year.

https://www.business-standard.com/finance/news/ credit-card-spends-rise-27-to-rs-18-26-trillion-in-fy24-rbi- data-124042400949 1.html#:~:text=Credit%20card%20 spends%20surged%2027,Bank%20of%20India%20(RBI).

Bharat Bill Payment System

The Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) is a centralized bill payment platform in India, launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). BBPS provides a unified platform for consumers to pay various types of bills, such as electricity, water, gas, telecom, and DTH, through both online and offline channels. It offers a standardized, secure, and convenient way to make bill payments, supporting multiple payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, UPI, and net banking. BBPS also ensures immediate confirmation of payments and includes a dispute resolution mechanism, making it a key component in Indias push towards digital financial inclusion.

BBPS continues to grow at a substantial rate. The transactional value of BBPS has increased to a YoY growth of 66% in FY 2022-23. With all categories now open for BBPS and foreign inward remittance enabled through BBPS, the transactional volume is expected to grow by over four times in the next five years from 1.05 Billion in FY 2022-23 to 5.4 Billion in FY 2026-27.

https://www.pwc.in/assets/pdfs/the-indian-payments-

handbook-2022-2027.pdf

27.8%

Forex Card

Forex Card, also known as a prepaid travel card, is a convenient and secure way for travellers to carry foreign currency while abroad. These cards are preloaded with foreign currency (or multiple currencies) and can be used like a debit or credit card for making purchases, withdrawing cash from ATMs, and paying for services in the destination country.

Forex cards are preloaded with a specific amount of foreign currency. Some cards support multiple currencies, allowing travellers to load different currencies on the same card. The currency exchange rate is locked in at the time of loading the card, protecting the user from fluctuations in exchange rates during their trip. These cards are widely accepted at ATMs, shops, restaurants, and hotels that accept Visa, Mastercard, or other supported networks. Forex cards are more secure than carrying cash. In case of loss or theft, the card can be blocked and replaced, minimizing the risk of losing money.

Most forex cards are reloadable, meaning additional funds can be added to the card as needed, either online or through the issuing bank. Forex cards typically offer lower fees for transactions and withdrawals compared to using international debit or credit cards, which might incur higher foreign transaction fees. Users can easily track their spending and balance through online portals or mobile apps provided by the issuing bank.

Forex cards could be both single currency and multicurrency, providing the necessary flexibility. Forex cards are convenient, cost effective and provide budget controls which are beneficial to the users.

The global forex cards market size was valued at 21,840 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach 1,00,464 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2031.

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/forex-cards-

market-A17383

PREPAID CARDS MARKET IN INDIA

Corporate prepaid cards offer improved cash flow management, quicker employee reimbursement, more security than cheques and cash, and do not affect credit score. They are commonly used as gift cards, meal cards, travel cards, and payday cards.

Prepaid cards are a convenient method to pay and could be these instruments can be issued with a basic KYC. With business travel returning to pre-pandemic levels, use of prepaid cards for expense management has started to increase as it provides better control. India has made great strides in the e-commerce business over the past ten years, mostly because of the countrys expanding internet and smartphone usage. As a result, prepaid cards are often used for online purchases in India. These instruments have the added benefit of being simple to open and limiting direct access to the users bank account. In FY 2023-24, PPIs processed 7.8 Billion transactions worth 2.8 Trillion. A CAGR of 7% is predicted for the number of transactions in the future. The primary factor driving the rise in transaction volume is the substantial growth in the number of wallets and digital gift cards that FinTechs have issued.

https://www.pwc.in/assets/pdfs/consulting/financial-

services/fintech/publications/the-indian-payments-

handbook-%E2%80%93-2023%E2%80%932028.pdf

In the prepaid card industry, gift cards are still the most widely circulated type, whether for online shopping or retail use. There has been notable growth in prepaid meal cards, with some companies offering them to employees for buying snacks, meals, and groceries. Additionally, prepaid travel cards are gaining popularity in the business sector, enabling companies to load a specific currency for employees traveling to particular destinations with multiple controls.

Interchange Rates

The interchange rate is the fee a merchant-acquiring bank pays to the card-issuing bank for the processing of debit or credit services settled via the payment networks. The card-issuing bank and network providers will determine the rate payable by the merchant acquiring bank. The interchange rate is evaluated after the card-issuing bank examines all business expenditures. The processing charges will be shared according to the agreement between the payment networks and the card-issuing banks as well as the payment networks and merchant acquiring banks. The Reserve Bank of India monitors the rates.

Retailers pay the Merchant discount rate (MDR), while the interchange fees is independent of the MDR. As a result, every transaction is charged, and the business performing the transaction is not required to pay an amount equal to or less than the interchange rate. The charge is determined by the terms of the payment processing agreement. In general, the percent charge for interchange rate is between 1% and 3%.

About Zaggle

Incorporated in 2011, Zaggle is a uniquely positioned player in the FinTech industry, offering a diversified range of products and services.

We are a leading entity in spend management, having issued over 50 Million+ payment instrument (Prepaid and Corporate Credit cards)in collaboration with our banking partners, and serving more than 2.73 Million users.

Our portfolio includes a variety of SaaS solutions, such as expenses, payments, and rewards management software, which cater to a wide array of touchpoints.

Our journey began with a focus on corporate customers, providing them with financial instruments like prepaid cards for rewards and incentives. This initial focus allowed us to gain insights into corporate channel distribution and sales processes, enabling us to offer more products effectively.

We pride ourselves on our differentiated value proposition and a diversified user base. Being sector-agnostic, our network of corporate customers spans across industries including banking and finance, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure, and automobile.

We offer an ecosystem-based approach across SaaS and FinTech, with low customer acquisition and retention costs in the B2B2C segment.

Our approach revolves around cross-selling, up-selling, and offering our products and services in partnership with other players in the operating ecosystems.

Our core product portfolio includes:

• Propel, a SaaS platform for channel partner rewards and incentives, employee rewards and recognition.

• SAVE, a SaaS-based platform for employee expense management, reimbursements and benefits.

• Zoyer, an integrated data driven SaaS-based procure-to-pay and utility payment platform.

Zaggle has created a market niche in India by offering a combined SaaS and payments solution for spend management. An ecosystem-based approach across SaaS and fintech, with low customer acquisition and retention costs in the business-to- business-to-consumer (B2B2C) segment is unique to Zaggle. Approach revolves around cross-selling, up-selling, and offering products and services in partnership with other players within the ecosystems. Application programming interface (API) integrations on the platforms provided to the customers offer them enhanced convenience and an efficient user experience through a simplified dashboard which ensures winning and retaining clients.

Zaggle has a multiple revenue stream ensuring constant flow of revenue. The revenue stream for Zaggle include:

• SaaS fees: This is the software fees charged monthly/annually per user to corporates for using the platform. This is earned across all three products. These are reported on net basis

• Program fees: Banking partners share a proportion of the interchange earned on spends done using ZAGGLE cards. This is earned across all three products. These are reported on net basis.

• Propel platform fees: This is recognized on redemption of the allocated Propel reward points to employees/distributors/ channel partners. This is earned only in Propel and recognized on gross basis

Zaggle has a diversified Customer base covering leading brands across multiple industry verticals developing relationships with some of the well-known names. As of March 31, 2024, we had more than 2.73 Million Active Users with more than 3000 corporate accounts. The growth of our business will be driven by through increase in number of corporates, more users across existing and new corporates, higher spends by existing users and cross sell and upsell of Zaggle suite of products.

Zaggle mobile application provides Customers and Users with a real time view of card details, account balance, transactions (including transfers to bank accounts), card security, easy expense management by allowing for bills to be uploaded, approved, and paid for corporate spending and such other benefits. This platform can be used for setting spending limits for employees according to their role and designation, prohibit designated spends (for example alcohol bills), transactions at non-designated merchant establishments (for example in a bar), enabling an organization to efficiently manage corporate spending.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS Opportunities

The Indian FinTech market is all set to record 10x growth achieving $200 Billion in revenues, as per an EY study. This growth stems from an accelerated push for digital adoption in the financial sector. India exclusively has seen a trifecta of government facilitation of a digital economy, technological advancement in terms of computing power, and affordable and democratized internet access to everyone. These developments provide Zaggle with tailwinds for deeper penetration into the markets and launch of new offerings and use case for its customers.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been at the forefront of this digital payments revolution in India. Multiple initiatives aimed to reduce cash-based transactions while encouraging the adoption of electronic payment methods. The introduction of UPI by the NPCI has transformed how people conducts transactions. We see opportunities to provide differentiated solutions for our customers using UPI and other NPCI solutions.

The transition towards a cashless Indian economy is significantly influenced by the rising adoption of prepaid and credit cards, which play pivotal roles in the digital payments landscape.

The Indian credit card market has witnessed a remarkable surge, with credit cards witnessing a 21% year-over-year growth as of December 2023, according to a recent report by Worldline India. Private sector banks have dominated the credit card issuance space, accounting for 71% of the market share, while public sector banks have focused on providing debit cards to a larger section of the population, including the unbanked. https://bfsi.economictimes.indiatimes.com/ news/financial-services/credit-cards-witness-21-yoy-growth- pos-terminals-on-a-record-high-report/108999122

Several factors explain the fast uptick in credit card use in India. The overall ecosystem is growing. There are an increasing number of tie-ups between banks, cards and fintech to facilitate credit card use

https://www.forbes.com/sites/zennonkapron/2023/06/22/

why-credit-card-adoption-is-rising-in-india/

Considering this, the cards penetration in India and specifically Credit cards is significantly less than global standards. We see a huge opportunity for Zaggle to further strengthen its position in the Credit cards space and maintain and grow its leadership position in the Prepaid card space.

As the companies become more and more cautious of compliance and of streamlining their business and employee expenses, we see a greater demand for Zaggles solutions.

The current market scenario with the funding winter in private markets continuing for sometime now, there are interesting opportunities available in the Spend management and associated spaces for Inorganic expansion. We can explore opportunities in synergistic domains looking at companies which are either EBITDA accretive or product accretive or the ones who give us access to newer geographies. These potential acquisitions would help Zaggle to scale faster. The revenues and profits from these acquisitions would be in addition to our guidance for organic revenue growth.

Leveraging Zaggles expertise in the domestic market to create a profitable and successful business model, we can explore international markets where the propensity to pay for SaaS products is greater. We can look at geographies wherein we have a large TAM, a better right to win for us and to provide a better ROI.

Threats

Our business is bound by regulation by various statutory and regulatory authorities in India including MCA and RBI relating to compliance and data protection related laws and the failure to comply with the regulations could subject us to enforcement actions by the relevant authority and our business and reputation may be materially affected.

Additionally, any change in the regulatory and policy environment implemented by the government affecting the fintech industry could lead to new compliance requirements, including requiring us to obtain approvals and licenses from the Government and other regulatory bodies, or impose onerous requirements which could increase our costs, our financial condition, results of operations and may adversely affect our business operations.

We rely on third party networks and receive a large portion of information from our users, customers including personal and identifiable information which are sensitive and confidential in nature and is necessary to operate our business. This third party networks is prone to damage, disruptions, or shutdowns, software or hardware vulnerabilities, security incidents, ransomware attacks, social engineering attacks, supply-chain attacks, failures during the process of upgrading or replacing software, databases, or components, power outages, fires, natural disasters, hardware failures, computer viruses, attacks by computer hackers, telecommunication failures, user errors (including non-employees who may have authorized access to our networks), user malfeasance, or catastrophic events and could lead to an interruption in our business, create an unfavourable user experience, loss and leakage of personal information and data of organizations. Our failure to comply with the privacy, data protection, information security, consumer privacy or related laws or regulation could result in proceedings, actions, or penalties against us.

We feel that to succeed in the Spend management segment in India you need a potent combination of Banking partners, robust software and strong corporate client base. Considering these factors, potential threats to our Company are from new local and international competitors entering the Indian market.

Segment-wise or product wise performance & Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

FY 2023-24

Particulars March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Audited Audited Revenue from customers Program fee Propel platform revenue / gift cards 3,218.42 4,225.06 1,694.53 3,597.75 Platform fee / SaaS fee / service fee 312.48 242.32 Total 7,755.96 5,534.60 Particulars March 31, 2024 Audited March 31, 2023 Audited Revenue from customers b. Geographical segment information: Within India 7,755.96 5,502.67 Outside India - 31.93 Total 7,755.96 5,534.60

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following table sets forth certain information with respect to our results of operations for Fiscals 2024 and 2023.

(in Million)

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Revenue from operations 7,755.98 5,534.60 Other income 112.71 11.15 Total income 7,868.69 5,545.75 Cost of point redemption/gift 3,797.16 3,188.70 cards Consumption of cards 12.28 17.53 Employee benefit expense 512.82 435.83 Finance costs 137.17 113.77 Depreciation and amortization expense 83.63 61.99 Other expenses 2,727.82 1,411.58 Total expenses 7,270.88 5,229.40 Restated profit before tax 597.81 316.35 Current tax 162.11 85.97 Deferred tax (4.50) 1.37 Total tax expense 157.61 87.34 Restated profit for the year 440.20 229.01

FISCAL 2024 COMPARED TO FISCAL 2023 Income

Our Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 40.14% to 7,755.98 Million in Fiscal 2024 from 5,534.60 Million in Fiscal 2023. Revenue growth was driven by growth across all three of our key businesses (Save, Propel, Zoyer). This increase was primarily a result of the following factors:

• ‘Propel platform revenue/gift cards: our ‘Propel platform revenue/gift cards increased by 17.44% from 3,597.75 Million in Fiscal 2023 to 4,225.06 Million in Fiscal 2024. This was primarily attributable to an increase in our user base from 2.27 Million users as of March 31, 2023 to 2.73 Million users as of March 31, 2024 and increase in our Customers from 2,411 as of March 31, 2023 to 3,016 as of March 31, 2024.

• Platform fee/SaaS fee/service fees: our platform fee/ SaaS fee /service fee increased by 28.96% from 242.32 Million in Fiscal 2023 to 312.49 Million in Fiscal 2024. This was primarily attributable to an increase of 20.47% in our User base from 2.27 Million Users as of March 31, 2023 to 2.73 Million Users as of March 31, 2024 and higher adoption of platform by the users.

• Program Fee: our Program Fee increased by 89.93% from 1,694.53 Million in Fiscal 2023 to 3,218.43 Million in Fiscal 2024. This growth was driven growth in customers/users along with a corresponding increase in spending by our existing users that facilitated an increase in the interchange fees received due to an overall increase in the scale of our business. Our new line of business Zoyer also significantly contributed for growth in program fee

FY 2023-24 is strong year for us and this performance was primarily driven by sustainable growth in revenues on account of platform expansion and launching of new products

Other income

Our other income increased by 910.85% to 112.71 Million in Fiscal 2024 from 11.15 Million in Fiscal 2023, primarily due to increase in treasury income. This growth was driven by increase in investible cash balance due to IPO proceeds

Expenses

Our total expenses increased by 39.04% to 7,270.88 Million in Fiscal 2024 from 5,229.40 Million in Fiscal 2023. As a percentage of total income, our total expenses were 93.75% as compared to 94.49% in Fiscal 2023. The increased expenses were incurred due to a substantially higher proportionate cost of point redemption/gift cards and higher employee benefit expenses primarily due to (i) expenses towards employee stock option plan and (ii) an increase in the workforce required for expansion of our operations.

Cost of Point Redemption/Gift Cards

Our cost of point redemption/gift cards increased by 19.08% to 3,797.16 Million in Fiscal 2024 from 3,188.70 Million in Fiscal 2023 primarily due to a proportionate increase in our ‘Propel revenue as stated above, which is directly proportional to the cost of point redemption/gift cards.

Employee Benefit Expense

Our employee benefit expenses increased by 17.67% to 512.82 Million in Fiscal 2024 from 435.83 Million in Fiscal 2023 primarily due to (i) expenses towards employee stock option plan of 149.77 Million as compared to 144.13 Million and (ii) an increase of 71.35 Million in salaries, wages and bonus resulting from an increase in our workforce from 273 employees as of March 31, 2024 to 303 employees as of March 31, 2023. The increase in salaries, wages and bonus was primarily due to an increase in hiring of personnel in our product development, information technology and sales teams, which require a higher compensation.

Finance Costs

Our finance costs increased by 20.57% to 137.17 Million in Fiscal 2024 from 113.77 Million in Fiscal 2023, primarily due to interest on loans and non-cumulative redeemable optionally convertible debentures.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense

Our depreciation and amortization expense increased by 34.91% to 83.63 Million in Fiscal 2024 from 61.99 Million in Fiscal 2023, primarily due to continuous investment in enhancement and introduction of our new products

Other Expenses

Our other expenses increased by 93.25% to 2,727.82 Million in Fiscal 2024 from 1,411.58 Million in Fiscal 2023, primarily due to a increase in incentives and cash back to Customers to 2,168.27 Million in Fiscal 2024 from 1,002.01 Million in Fiscal 2023 which is in line with scale of business.

OUTLOOK

Zaggle is uniquely positioned to leverage the burgeoning Indian SaaS fintech landscape, driven by the increasing adoption of digital payments and the shift towards a cashless economy. The Companys innovative spend management solutions are timely, as B2B expenditure in India is expected to surpass $15 trillion by 2030. This creates a pressing need for efficient spend management practices that Zaggle can fulfil through its advanced platforms, enhancing operational efficiency, increasing compliance, reducing fraud & leakage as well as providing valuable analytics for businesses. Furthermore, Zaggles commitment to integrating cutting- edge technologies such as AI and cloud computing positions it favourably in a competitive market. As the demand for Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions grow, particularly in the context of digital transformation, Zaggles offerings are likely to attract significant interest from enterprises aiming to optimize their financial operations. With a focus on innovation and strategic partnerships, Zaggle is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of fintech in India, driving growth and transparency in the evolving digital economy. In addition, we are diligently working on our U.S. expansion by precisely identifying our Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) and our Product Market Fit (PMF) to ensure targeted success.

The Company believes that the annual amount of spending for corporates is set to increase in the coming years as the economy grows. As the annual amount of spending increases and market consolidation of spends through Zaggles platform accelerates more of Zaggles customers offer our payment instruments and solutions to an increased number of their employees and channel partners, we anticipate that the funds disbursed through our platform will increase, and in turn the amount spent by such users, resulting in better growth of our business and operations.

We are witnessing a very clear and pronounced preference of Corporate customers and banks to work with the stable, listed, profitable, Spend Management market leader like Zaggle and we intend to leverage this to our advantage to capture market share rapidly in the coming years.

RISK & CONCERNS

1. High Dependency on the Program Fees

We are dependent on our relationships with our banking partners, including our Preferred Banking Partners, for a substantial portion of our revenue, which is derived from Program Fees generated from our arrangements with such banking partners.

Any termination of, or failure to maintain, our relationships with our banking partners, including our Preferred Banking Partners, or failure to enter into arrangements with new banking partners, could result in loss of, or reduction in, the revenue that we earn from Program Fees, which could adversely affect our business, cash flows, results of operations and financial condition.

Our revenue from Program Fees primarily consists of our share of interchange fees which are calculated according to contractual agreements entered into by our Preferred Banking Partners with the Payment Networks and are largely earned as a percentage of the spending levels on a prepaid card. Together, we have issued more than 50 Million co-branded prepaid cards since the inception of our business

2. Dependent on third party payment networks, channel partners and third-party providers for various aspects of business growth

We and our banking partners are dependent on Payment Networks to process payments made using our prepaid cards. Our banking partners earn spend- based fees for the transactions carried out by the Users of prepaid cards at offline and/or online outlets. A change in applicable regulatory landscape could prompt the Payment Networks to impose additional requirements on our banking partners and/or us or may adversely affect their ability to continue to offer their full suite of services to us. We further depend on our relationships with third-party providers who provide products and services such as transaction processing, logistics services and call centre support services, among others. If any of these third parties experience difficulty meeting our requirements or standards, become unavailable due to extended outages or interruptions, temporarily or permanently cease operations, face financial distress or other business disruptions such as a security incident, increase their fees, if our relationships with any of these providers deteriorate, or if any of the agreements we have entered into with such third parties are terminated or

not renewed without adequate transition arrangements, we could suffer liabilities, penalties, fines, increased costs and delays in our ability to provide Customers with our products and services, our ability to manage our finances could be interrupted, receipt of payments from Customers may be delayed, our processes for managing sales of our offerings could be impaired, our ability to generate and manage sales leads could be weakened, or reputation could be harmed, or our business operations could be disrupted.

3. Intense competition in the industry

I ndias spend management market, and the financial technology (fintech) space is rapidly evolving, is increasingly competitive, fragmented, and subject to changing technology, shifting user and customer needs, new market entrants, and frequent introductions of new products and services. We compete with a number of companies that range in size from large and diversified enterprises with significant financial resources to smaller companies. The market for our products is rapidly evolving and highly competitive and in the future there may likely be an increasing number of similar products offered by additional competitors. Our competitors (including our existing partners) may develop or implement similar or better technology.

4. Seasonality

We are impacted by seasonal variations in sales volumes which may cause our revenues to vary between different quarters in a financial year. Typically, we see higher transaction volumes associated with the festive sale period in the third quarter of each financial year, which encompasses holidays in India such as Diwali, Christmas and annual sales events such as the end of season sales. Furthermore, we also experience an increase in transaction volumes in the fourth quarter of each financial year, with Users transacting to exhaust any pending balance on their cards before the end of a financial year. As a result, our results of operations and cash flows across quarters in a financial year may not be comparable and any such comparisons may not be meaningful or may not be indicative of our annual financial results or our results in any future quarters or periods.

5. Regulatory Risks

Our business is subject to regulation by various statutory and regulatory authorities in India, including the MCA and the RBI, and other authorities responsible for enforcing compliance with privacy and data protection related laws, foreign investment laws, intellectual property laws, consumer protection laws and direct and indirect tax laws. For instance, the Department of Payment and Settlement System

of the RBI in June 2022 issued a “Payment Vision 2025” which, among other things, introduces revised guidelines for PPIs, including a “closed system PPI”. In the absence of any concrete regulatory proposals, we cannot ascertain the impact of the introduction of any new regulations or guidelines involving PPIs on our business. Additionally, the businesses of our banking partners are regulated by the RBI and any change in the RBIs policies, decisions and regulatory framework could adversely affect our business, cash flows, results of operations and financial condition. For instance, the RBI has implemented regulations limiting interchange fees payable on debit card transactions, and similar regulations could be extended to prepaid card transactions in the future. Additionally, our banking partners are subject to certain regulations by various government authorities, including the RBI.

6. Security Risks related to relevant data protection or privacy laws

We collect, receive, access, store, process, generate, use, transfer, disclose, share, make accessible, protect, secure, and dispose of (collectively, Data Processing) a large amount of information from our Users, Customers, and our own employees, including personally identifiable and other sensitive and confidential information necessary to operate our business, for legal and marketing purposes, and for other business-related purposes. While we and our third-party service providers have implemented security measures, technical controls, and contractual precautions designed to identify, detect, and prevent unauthorized Data Processing, our security measures, as well as those of our third-party service providers, could fail or may be insufficient, resulting in the unauthorized access to or the disclosure, modification, misuse, unavailability, destruction, or loss of our or our Customers data or other sensitive information. If any such risks were to materialize, it could potentially damage our reputation and adversely affect our business, cash flows, results of operations and financial condition.

External Risk factors:

7. Our business is substantially affected by prevailing economic, political and other prevailing conditions in emerging markets.

The Indian economy and capital markets are influenced by economic developments, political and market conditions in India and globally, including adverse geopolitical conditions such as increased tensions between India and China. We are incorporated in India, and our operations are located in India. Adverse economic developments, such as rising fiscal or

trade deficit, in other emerging market countries may also affect investor confidence and cause increased volatility in Indian securities markets and indirectly affect the Indian economy in general. As a result, we are highly dependent on prevailing economic conditions in India and our results of operations and cash flows are significantly affected by factors influencing the Indian economy.

8. Rising inflation rates in India could result in increased costs and adversely affect our profitability

Inflation rates in India have been volatile in recent years, and such volatility may continue. India has experienced high inflation relative to developed countries in the recent past. In recent months, consumer and wholesale prices in India have exhibited increased inflationary trends, as the result of an increase in crude oil prices, higher international commodity prices, and higher domestic consumer and supplier prices. While the RBI has enacted certain policy measures designed to curb inflation, these policies may not be successful. In February 2022, hostilities between Russia and the Ukraine commenced which continue as of the date. The market price of oil has risen sharply since the commencement of these hostilities which may have had an inflationary effect in India. Continued high rates of inflation may increase our expenses related to salaries or wages payable to our employees and other expenses.

Any increase in inflation in India can increase our expenses, which we may not be able to adequately pass on to our Customers, whether entirely or in part, and may materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. In particular, we might not be able to control the increase in our expenses related to salaries or wages payable to our employees or increase the price of our services to pass the increase in costs on to our customers. If we are unable to increase our revenue sufficiently to offset our increased costs due to inflation, it could adversely affect our business, cash flows, results of operations, prospects and financial condition. Furthermore, the GoI has previously initiated economic measures to combat high inflation rates, and it is unclear whether these measures will remain in effect. We cannot assure you that Indian inflation levels will not worsen in the future.

Internal Control Systems & their Adequacy

The Companys management ensures that the internal control system is suitable and proportionate to the Companys size and operations, aimed at providing reasonable assurance that assets are protected, and transactions are accurately executed and recorded in line with managements authorization and accounting policies. Regular reviews are conducted to adjust existing policies to meet evolving business needs,

enhance governance, and ensure compliance with regulatory changes. All records are adequately maintained to facilitate the preparation of financial statements and other financial information. Additionally, the Company conducts audits to assess the effectiveness and security of its operations, information technologies, and data, adhering to global standards. Throughout the year, the Audit Committee evaluate various aspects, including internal audit reports, internal control systems, and financial disclosures.

The Company has adequate Internal Control System in place in order to mitigate any frauds, errors, misrepresentations etc., The Company also in compliance with Internal Financial Controls over Reporting (ICFR) where all the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company policies, safeguarding its assets prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information. In addition to ICFR, the Company appointed external audit firm “RYN & Co LLP” to conduct internal audits.

Material developments in Human Resources/ Industrial Relations front, including Number of People Employed.

The Company treasures its human capital as its most important asset. The Company is committed to drive people excellence, support business growth by aligning people strategy to business goals and needs. We are dedicated to foster a conducive, rewarding and inclusive work culture and enhance employee well-being by providing comprehensive support for their performance, emotional and physical health. We ensure that resources and actions are effectively implemented to uphold sustainable health, safety, and environmental practices. Our commitment extends to organizing financial wellness events to educate employees on investment tools and risk management strategies.

The Company regularly conducts a structured induction process at all locations, along with skill development programmes and management development programmes to enhance managerial skills.

The employee recognition programme is a vital part of the Company. Regular communication with top management helps identify and reward top performers across functions. An objective appraisal system based on KPIs is in place to incentivise employees. We have redesigned the organization structure and managed to build a strong mid- senior leadership team across functions.

There were 303 employees on the rolls of the Company as on March 31, 2024.

Details of significant changes ( i. e change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations therefore including:

S. Ratio No. Numerator Denomina tor March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Variance Variation Reason for change more than 25% 1 Current Ratio (in times) Current Assets Current Liabilities 6.20 1.49 4.71 314.88% Unutilized IPO proceeds are deployed in temporary fixed deposits with banks. This resulted in improvement of current ratio 2 Debt-Equity Ratio (in times) Total Debt Total Equity 0.13 2.48 (2.36) (94.85%) Variance on account of Increase in equity, due to fresh issue of shares and foreclosure of loans during current period 3 Debt Coverage Ratio Earnings Available for Debt Service Total Interest and Principal Repayments 0.73 2.66 (1.93) (72.48%) Reduction of debt on account of foreclosure of loans during current period. 4 Return on Equity (ROE) (in %) Net Profits after taxes Total Equity 7.65 46.98 (39.32) (83.71%) Average equity in current period has increase due to fresh issue of shares in IPO. 5 Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio (in times) Credit Sales Average Trade Receivables 5.59 5.39 0.20 3.75% Not a major Variance 6 Trade Payables Turnover Ratio (in times) Credit Purchases Average Trade Payables 67.92 34.59 33.33 96.35% Increased on account timely payment of trade payables. 7 Net Capital Turnover Ratio (in times) Net Sales Working Capital 1.58 9.52 (7.94) (83.43%) Unutilized IPO proceeds are deployed in temporary fixed deposits with banks. This resulted in improvement in working capital. 8 Net profit Ratio (in %) Net Sales Sales 5.68 4.14 1.54 37.17% Improvement is on account of a new line of business added and increase in margin in line with increase in volume. 9 Return on Capital Employed (in %) Earnings before Interest and Taxes Capital Employed 22.85 45.00 (22.15) (49.23%) During current year average equity has increased on account of fresh issue of share capital.

Details of any change in Return on Net Worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year along with a detailed explanation thereof.

Return on Net Worth (“RoNW”) is a measure of profitability (expressed in percentage) and is defined as profit after tax for the year divided by our Total Equity for the year. The table below reconciles our profit after tax for the year to RoNW, for the periods indicated

Particulars As of and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 2023 ( Million, unless otherwise specified) Profit after Tax for the Year (A) 440.20 229.01 Share Capital 122.49 92.22 Other Equity 5,631.33 395.29 Net Worth (B) 5,753.82 487.51 Return on Net Worth (A)/(B) (%) 7.65 46.98

Disclosure of Accounting Treatment

The statements made in this report describe the Companys objectives and projections that may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The actual results might differ materially from those expressed or implied depending on the economic conditions, government policies and other incidental factors, which are beyond the control of the Company.

Cautionary statement

This section includes forward-looking statements that highlight the potential future prospects of the Company. These statements are accompanied by inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual

results to differ materially. Additionally, the macroenvironmental changes and the unpredictable nature of global events, such as the Pandemic, unforeseen challenges for the Company and its operating environment. The information provided in the report is based on assumptions derived from both internal and external sources, and these assumptions may change over time, leading to corresponding adjustments in the estimates provided. Its important to note that these forward looking statements reflect the Companys current intentions, beliefs, or expectations and are valid as of the date they were made. The Company does not have an obligation to update or revise these statements in light of new information or future events unless required by applicable regulations.

For and On Behalf of the Board of Directors Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited