Hyundai Motor India Ltd Share Price

1,828.65
(0.55%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,821.95
  • Day's High1,834.4
  • 52 Wk High1,970
  • Prev. Close1,818.65
  • Day's Low1,812.05
  • 52 Wk Low 1,688.5
  • Turnover (lac)4,500.92
  • P/E24.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value160.86
  • EPS73.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,48,585.33
  • Div. Yield7.3
View All Historical Data
Hyundai Motor India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

1,821.95

Prev. Close

1,818.65

Turnover(Lac.)

4,500.92

Day's High

1,834.4

Day's Low

1,812.05

52 Week's High

1,970

52 Week's Low

1,688.5

Book Value

160.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,48,585.33

P/E

24.81

EPS

73.23

Divi. Yield

7.3

Hyundai Motor India Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Hyundai Motor India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hyundai India Sets New Sales Record with 6.05 Lakh Domestic Units in 2024

Hyundai India Sets New Sales Record with 6.05 Lakh Domestic Units in 2024

1 Jan 2025|02:44 PM

Hyundai Domestic SUV sales share now stands at its highest-ever value of 67.6% of its total sales

Hyundai Motors India inks pact with Exide for EV battery cells

Hyundai Motors India inks pact with Exide for EV battery cells

20 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

This collaboration is especially noteworthy since it allows Hyundai to localise its battery procurement, and improving cost competitiveness.

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

Hyundai India Reports 7% Sales Dip in November

Hyundai India Reports 7% Sales Dip in November

2 Dec 2024|04:42 PM

Hyundai kept going about with the SUV, since sales had declined across other platforms; the share had been on the rise with total domestic sales now pegged at 68.8%.

Hyundai Motors India to establish 2 RE plants in Tamil Nadu

Hyundai Motors India to establish 2 RE plants in Tamil Nadu

22 Nov 2024|11:43 AM

The plants will operate under a Group Captive Mode, with HMIL holding a 26% interest and FPEL owning 74% of the project.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hyundai Motor India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:19 AM
Oct-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 82.50%

Foreign: 82.50%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 13.13%

Institutions: 13.13%

Non-Institutions: 4.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hyundai Motor India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

812.54

812.54

812.54

812.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,472.33

18,965.33

15,822.6

14,317.61

Net Worth

10,284.87

19,777.87

16,635.14

15,130.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

69,829.06

60,307.58

47,378.43

40,972.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

69,829.06

60,307.58

47,378.43

40,972.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,473.27

1,129.06

587.62

432.4

View Annually Results

Hyundai Motor India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

3,190.55

36.343,96,343.733,840.880.6427,553.26451.64

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

11,934.25

27.363,75,505.143,069.21.0535,589.12,777.61

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

790.4

48.172,90,956.114770.7915,37183.19

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

8,965.7

30.62,50,379.582,005.040.8912,688.05978.53

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

HYUNDAI

1,828.65

24.971,48,573.141,337.797.2616,876.17126.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hyundai Motor India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Unsoo Kim

Whole Time Director & COO

Tarun Garg

Whole Time Director

Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan

Independent Director

SHALINI PUCHALAPALLI

Independent Director

Ajay Tyagi

Independent Director

Sree Kirat Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

PRADEEP CHUGH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hyundai Motor India Ltd

Summary

Hyundai Motor India Limited was incorporated on May 6, 1996 as a Public Limited Company with the name Hyundai Motor India Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu and subsequently, a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated May 10, 1996 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu.Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea and is the second largest car manufacturer and the largest passenger car exporter from India. The Company has a fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai.The Company is primarily manufacture and sell four-wheeler passenger vehicles and parts, such as transmissions and engines in India and outside India. Currently, the vehicle portfolio includes 13 passenger vehicle models across sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs and battery EVs. HMIL operates with a network of 1,366 sales points and 1,550 service points across India. Their model line-up consists of car models across different customer segments, including Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N Line, AURA, EXTER, VENUE, VENUE N Line, VERNA, CRETA, CRETA N Line, ALCAZAR, TUCSON and the all-electric SUV IONIQ 5. In September, 1998, Hyundai Santro (Atos Prime) made its world debut in India and in March, 1999 it emerged as the second largest auto-manufacturer in the country. The Company started production at Chennai Plant in year 1998. Since 1998 onwards, the Com
Company FAQs

What is the Hyundai Motor India Ltd share price today?

The Hyundai Motor India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1828.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hyundai Motor India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hyundai Motor India Ltd is ₹148585.33 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hyundai Motor India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hyundai Motor India Ltd is 24.81 and 14.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hyundai Motor India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hyundai Motor India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hyundai Motor India Ltd is ₹1688.5 and ₹1970 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hyundai Motor India Ltd?

Hyundai Motor India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 0.50% and 1 Month at -1.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hyundai Motor India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hyundai Motor India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 82.50 %
Institutions - 13.13 %
Public - 4.37 %

