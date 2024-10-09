Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAutomobile
Open₹1,821.95
Prev. Close₹1,818.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,500.92
Day's High₹1,834.4
Day's Low₹1,812.05
52 Week's High₹1,970
52 Week's Low₹1,688.5
Book Value₹160.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,48,585.33
P/E24.81
EPS73.23
Divi. Yield7.3
Hyundai Domestic SUV sales share now stands at its highest-ever value of 67.6% of its total salesRead More
This collaboration is especially noteworthy since it allows Hyundai to localise its battery procurement, and improving cost competitiveness.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.Read More
Hyundai kept going about with the SUV, since sales had declined across other platforms; the share had been on the rise with total domestic sales now pegged at 68.8%.Read More
The plants will operate under a Group Captive Mode, with HMIL holding a 26% interest and FPEL owning 74% of the project.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
812.54
812.54
812.54
812.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,472.33
18,965.33
15,822.6
14,317.61
Net Worth
10,284.87
19,777.87
16,635.14
15,130.15
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
69,829.06
60,307.58
47,378.43
40,972.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
69,829.06
60,307.58
47,378.43
40,972.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,473.27
1,129.06
587.62
432.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
3,190.55
|36.34
|3,96,343.73
|3,840.88
|0.64
|27,553.26
|451.64
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
11,934.25
|27.36
|3,75,505.14
|3,069.2
|1.05
|35,589.1
|2,777.61
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
790.4
|48.17
|2,90,956.11
|477
|0.79
|15,371
|83.19
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
8,965.7
|30.6
|2,50,379.58
|2,005.04
|0.89
|12,688.05
|978.53
Hyundai Motor India Ltd
HYUNDAI
1,828.65
|24.97
|1,48,573.14
|1,337.79
|7.26
|16,876.17
|126.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Unsoo Kim
Whole Time Director & COO
Tarun Garg
Whole Time Director
Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan
Independent Director
SHALINI PUCHALAPALLI
Independent Director
Ajay Tyagi
Independent Director
Sree Kirat Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PRADEEP CHUGH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hyundai Motor India Ltd
Summary
Hyundai Motor India Limited was incorporated on May 6, 1996 as a Public Limited Company with the name Hyundai Motor India Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu and subsequently, a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated May 10, 1996 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu.Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea and is the second largest car manufacturer and the largest passenger car exporter from India. The Company has a fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai.The Company is primarily manufacture and sell four-wheeler passenger vehicles and parts, such as transmissions and engines in India and outside India. Currently, the vehicle portfolio includes 13 passenger vehicle models across sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs and battery EVs. HMIL operates with a network of 1,366 sales points and 1,550 service points across India. Their model line-up consists of car models across different customer segments, including Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N Line, AURA, EXTER, VENUE, VENUE N Line, VERNA, CRETA, CRETA N Line, ALCAZAR, TUCSON and the all-electric SUV IONIQ 5. In September, 1998, Hyundai Santro (Atos Prime) made its world debut in India and in March, 1999 it emerged as the second largest auto-manufacturer in the country. The Company started production at Chennai Plant in year 1998. Since 1998 onwards, the Com
Read More
The Hyundai Motor India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1828.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hyundai Motor India Ltd is ₹148585.33 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hyundai Motor India Ltd is 24.81 and 14.36 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hyundai Motor India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hyundai Motor India Ltd is ₹1688.5 and ₹1970 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Hyundai Motor India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 0.50% and 1 Month at -1.11%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.