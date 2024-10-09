Summary

Hyundai Motor India Limited was incorporated on May 6, 1996 as a Public Limited Company with the name Hyundai Motor India Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu and subsequently, a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated May 10, 1996 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu.Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea and is the second largest car manufacturer and the largest passenger car exporter from India. The Company has a fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai.The Company is primarily manufacture and sell four-wheeler passenger vehicles and parts, such as transmissions and engines in India and outside India. Currently, the vehicle portfolio includes 13 passenger vehicle models across sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs and battery EVs. HMIL operates with a network of 1,366 sales points and 1,550 service points across India. Their model line-up consists of car models across different customer segments, including Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N Line, AURA, EXTER, VENUE, VENUE N Line, VERNA, CRETA, CRETA N Line, ALCAZAR, TUCSON and the all-electric SUV IONIQ 5. In September, 1998, Hyundai Santro (Atos Prime) made its world debut in India and in March, 1999 it emerged as the second largest auto-manufacturer in the country. The Company started production at Chennai Plant in year 1998. Since 1998 onwards, the Com

