Hyundai Motor India Ltd Summary

Hyundai Motor India Limited was incorporated on May 6, 1996 as a Public Limited Company with the name Hyundai Motor India Limited, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation granted by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu and subsequently, a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated May 10, 1996 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu.Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea and is the second largest car manufacturer and the largest passenger car exporter from India. The Company has a fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai.The Company is primarily manufacture and sell four-wheeler passenger vehicles and parts, such as transmissions and engines in India and outside India. Currently, the vehicle portfolio includes 13 passenger vehicle models across sedans, hatchbacks, SUVs and battery EVs. HMIL operates with a network of 1,366 sales points and 1,550 service points across India. Their model line-up consists of car models across different customer segments, including Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N Line, AURA, EXTER, VENUE, VENUE N Line, VERNA, CRETA, CRETA N Line, ALCAZAR, TUCSON and the all-electric SUV IONIQ 5. In September, 1998, Hyundai Santro (Atos Prime) made its world debut in India and in March, 1999 it emerged as the second largest auto-manufacturer in the country. The Company started production at Chennai Plant in year 1998. Since 1998 onwards, the Company has cumulatively sold nearly 12 million passenger vehicles in India and through exports. In October, 1999, the company launched Hyundai Accent and in May, 2000, launched Santro zipDrive. In July, 2001, it launched new luxury car Sedan Sonata. In August, 2002, it launched Accent VIVA and in September, 2002, it launched Santro Automatic Transmission. In October 2002, it launched Accent CRDi.During the year 2003-2004, the company increased the installed capacity of Motor Vehicle from 124,800 Nos to 160,000 Nos.During the year 2004-2005, the company increased the installed capacity of Motor Vehicle from 160,000 Nos to 250,000 Nos. It further launched Elantra and Getz. During year 2005-2006, the company expanded its exports markets to United Kingdom, Malta, Serbia, Africa, Turkey, Afghanistan, Qatar and Latin America. In 2006, the Company launched Hyundai Santro (Atos) and thereafter, launched VERNA, started production at second Plant in Chennai in 2007.During the year 2007-2008, the company introduced new service line and reduced the level of energy consumption to a greater extend. It launched new car namely i10 .During the year 2008-2009, the company introduced i20 model for domestic and export markets in the B+ segments and in the same year, the company brought out LPG version of Santro and Accent Automatic DSL and Sonata Transform.During the year 2009-2010, the company launched 1.4 litre diesel and 1.4 litre petrol Automatic variant of its premium hatchback, i20, in addition to introducing Accent LPG variant and facelift Santro for domestic market.In 2010-2011, the company introduced Verna Transform and next generation i10. The company exported its vehicles to more than 120 countries. The company crossed the milestone of 3 million cars of production and sales during the year.The Company launched SUV CRETA in 2015; launched Indias first fully electric mass-market SUV, the KONA Electric and a fully connected SUV VENUE with Global BlueLink Connectivity Technology in 2019. In 2021, the Company introduced the brand N LINE in India. In August 2022, the Company launched All-new Hyundai TUCSON, redefining the premium SUV space in India. In 2023, it thereafter launched Hyundai IONIQ - 5 in India and acquired Talegaon Plant in Pune from General Motors India Private Limited. The Company is planning an Initial Public Offer of 142,194,700 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.