Hyundai Motor India Ltd Option Chain

Hyundai Motor India Ltd Option Chain

1,790
(0.25%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

No records found

Hyundai Motor India Ltd: Related NEWS

Hyundai India Sets New Sales Record with 6.05 Lakh Domestic Units in 2024

Hyundai India Sets New Sales Record with 6.05 Lakh Domestic Units in 2024

1 Jan 2025|02:44 PM

Hyundai Domestic SUV sales share now stands at its highest-ever value of 67.6% of its total sales

Hyundai Motors India inks pact with Exide for EV battery cells

Hyundai Motors India inks pact with Exide for EV battery cells

20 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

This collaboration is especially noteworthy since it allows Hyundai to localise its battery procurement, and improving cost competitiveness.

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

Hyundai India Reports 7% Sales Dip in November

Hyundai India Reports 7% Sales Dip in November

2 Dec 2024|04:42 PM

Hyundai kept going about with the SUV, since sales had declined across other platforms; the share had been on the rise with total domestic sales now pegged at 68.8%.

Hyundai Motors India to establish 2 RE plants in Tamil Nadu

Hyundai Motors India to establish 2 RE plants in Tamil Nadu

22 Nov 2024|11:43 AM

The plants will operate under a Group Captive Mode, with HMIL holding a 26% interest and FPEL owning 74% of the project.

Hyundai Motor India makes debut at 1.48% below issue price

Hyundai Motor India makes debut at 1.48% below issue price

22 Oct 2024|09:53 AM

The Hyundai Motor India IPO is an offer for sale, meaning Hyundai Motor Company will be the sole recipient of the funds raised.

Hyundai Motor India IPO subscribed 2.36 times on Day 3

Hyundai Motor India IPO subscribed 2.36 times on Day 3

17 Oct 2024|03:54 PM

Investors who applied for the Hyundai IPO can verify their allotment status at KFin Technologies Limited, the registrant for the offering.

Hyundai IPO subscribed 28% on Day 2

Hyundai IPO subscribed 28% on Day 2

16 Oct 2024|03:22 PM

The retail individual investors (RIIs) part of the Rs 27,870 crore initial share offer was 37 percent subscribed.

Hyundai Motor India IPO Subscription Details on Day 2, October 16, 2024

Hyundai Motor India IPO Subscription Details on Day 2, October 16, 2024

16 Oct 2024|11:59 AM

The price band for the IPO is set at ₹1,865 to ₹1,960 per share, with a minimum bid of 7 equity shares.

Hyundai Motor India IPO Subscribed 16% on Day 1 So Far

Hyundai Motor India IPO Subscribed 16% on Day 1 So Far

15 Oct 2024|03:22 PM

As of 3:15 pm, the Employee Reserved portion of the IPO was subscribed the most at 69% followed by retail portion which was subscribed 24%.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd

