Hyundai Motor India Reports 9.1% Sales Growth in November 2025

1 Dec 2025 , 03:30 PM

Hyundai Motor India ended November 2025 on a positive note, reporting total sales of 66,840 vehicles. This marks a 9.1 percent rise from the same month last year, supported by steady demand across several high-volume models.

The company sold 50,340 units in the domestic market. Hyundai said enquiries remained active even after the festive period, helping push retail sales slightly higher by 4.3 percent year on year.

Exports played a strong supporting role in the overall numbers. Hyundai shipped 16,500 units during the month, reflecting a sharp 26.9 percent increase over November 2024 as dispatches to key international markets picked up.

Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, said the company has managed to hold its growth trajectory through November as well, pointing to consistent demand for Hyundai’s core models. The latest version of the Hyundai Venue attracted significant interest soon after its launch. Hyundai noted that the model crossed 32,000 bookings within its first month, signalling strong early traction.

The new Venue also marks a milestone for the brand, as it is Hyundai’s first software-defined vehicle in India. It comes with the ccNC infotainment system powered by NVIDIA, offering a more advanced and connected in-car experience.

Hyundai added that the rising preference for its updated SUV range and technology-led models has supported sales momentum in both domestic and overseas markets.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

