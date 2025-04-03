Hyundai India Sees 2.6% Sales Rise in March, CRETA Leads SUV Growth

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) logged a total sale of 67,320 units in March 2025, a growth of 2.6% as against the March 2024. For domestic sales, the figures include 51,820 units, while 15,500 units were exported.

The company also retained the tag of the second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India and a key export hub for Hyundai Motor Company. FY25 total sales stood at 7,62,052 units size of which domestic was 5,98,666 units and export 1,63,386 units.

Hyundai’s sales were boosted significantly by sales of SUVs, which accounted for 68.5% of total domestic sales in FY25. The CRETA by Hyundai also continued to be a best seller in Q4 FY25 with sale of 52,898 units.

Hyundai passed the 2.5 million SUV mark (domestic + export) with the 1.5 millionth piece of its RE (aka CRETA/ix25) in fact ever sold. The Hyundai Alcazar and CRETA Electric – the former a petrol and diesel SUV, and the latter the brand’s first mass-market EV – were some of the more prominent additions to their lineup.

However, total sales fell 3% year-on-year in February 2025, with 58,727 units tendered against 60,501 units in February 2024. Domestic sales declined 5% to 47,727 units against 50,201 during the same period last year.

Exports rose to 11,000 units last month from 10,300 units in February 2024. Hyundai’s standalone net profit for the quarter ending September in FY25 dropped by 19%, to ₹1,161 crore from ₹1,425 crore in the same quarter last year.

According to Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India, the company’s strong position is a result of customer trust and a strong SUV portfolio.