iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Hyundai Motor India commences production at Talegaon plant

17 Jun 2025 , 12:25 PM

Hyundai Motor India Limited announced that it has commenced operations of passenger vehicle engine production at its manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra.

The plant is located in Talegaon Industrial Area near Pune and is now functional for engine manufacturing, with full-scale passenger vehicle production expected to follow. 

The company said that it will separately inform the exchanges once it begins assembly at the site.

The company signed an asset purchase agreement in 2023 for acquisition and assignment of identified assets related to General Motors India’s Talegaon plant in Maharashtra. The company completed this acquisition in January last year. 

The stated facility has an existing annual production capacity of 1.3 Lakh units. 

The company stated that it intends to do multiple investments to upgrade the existing infrastructure and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant.

General Motors paused selling cars from 2017-end as part of its global restructuring actions.

Earlier, the business had entered into a pact to sell the plant to Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors. However, agreement was called off last year as the Chinese carmaker changed plans to foray into the Indian markets.

Hyundai India announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025 and posted a 3.8% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹1,614 Crore. The business logged a 1.5% growth in its revenue from operations at ₹17,940 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Hyundai Motor
  • Hyundai Motor India
  • Hyundai Motor News
  • Hyundai Motor Production
  • Hyundai Motor Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.