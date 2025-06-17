Hyundai Motor India commences production at Talegaon plant

Hyundai Motor India Limited announced that it has commenced operations of passenger vehicle engine production at its manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra.

The plant is located in Talegaon Industrial Area near Pune and is now functional for engine manufacturing, with full-scale passenger vehicle production expected to follow.

The company said that it will separately inform the exchanges once it begins assembly at the site.

The company signed an asset purchase agreement in 2023 for acquisition and assignment of identified assets related to General Motors India’s Talegaon plant in Maharashtra. The company completed this acquisition in January last year.

The stated facility has an existing annual production capacity of 1.3 Lakh units.

The company stated that it intends to do multiple investments to upgrade the existing infrastructure and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant.

General Motors paused selling cars from 2017-end as part of its global restructuring actions.

Earlier, the business had entered into a pact to sell the plant to Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors. However, agreement was called off last year as the Chinese carmaker changed plans to foray into the Indian markets.

Hyundai India announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025 and posted a 3.8% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹1,614 Crore. The business logged a 1.5% growth in its revenue from operations at ₹17,940 Crore.

