Top Stocks for Today - 17th June 2025

17 Jun 2025 , 06:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Hyundai Motor: The business informed the bourses that it has commenced production of passenger vehicle engines at its manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra. The plant will be operating at its full-scale capacity over the coming period. The company inked an asset purchase agreement in 2023.

Biocon: The pharma major has launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise ₹4,500 Crore. The transaction took place at a floor price of ₹340.20 per share. The company may allow a 5% discount on this floor price while finalising the issue price.

NTPC: The Maharatna PSU said that it will consider fund raising up to ₹18,000 Crore via bond issue. The company shall consider the proposal in its board meeting to be scheduled for June 21, 2025. The proposal includes the issue of secured or unsecured, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

Zee Entertainment: The media business said that it has approved the issue of up to 16.95 Crore fully convertible warrants to promoter group entities at a price of ₹132 per warrant. This is an aggregate infusion of ₹2,237.40 Crore.

Macrotech Developers: The company informed the bourses that it has officially rebranded itself as Lodha Developers. This change shall be effective from June 16, 2025, after receiving Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA)’s approval.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

