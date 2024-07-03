iifl-logo-icon 1
Macrotech Developers Ltd Share Price

1,346.15
(-3.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

  • Open1,421
  • Day's High1,448
  • 52 Wk High1,649.95
  • Prev. Close1,399.55
  • Day's Low1,341.15
  • 52 Wk Low 977.35
  • Turnover (lac)11,812.58
  • P/E73.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value174.59
  • EPS18.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,34,202.65
  • Div. Yield0.16
  • Open1,407
  • Day's High1,417.4
  • Spot1,414.05
  • Prev. Close1,405.9
  • Day's Low1,387.25
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot450
  • OI(Chg %)-1,65,150 (-32.48%)
  • Roll Over%2.05
  • Roll Cost1.03
  • Traded Vol.6,07,950 (-57.19%)
Macrotech Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1,421

Prev. Close

1,399.55

Turnover(Lac.)

11,812.58

Day's High

1,448

Day's Low

1,341.15

52 Week's High

1,649.95

52 Week's Low

977.35

Book Value

174.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,34,202.65

P/E

73.81

EPS

18.95

Divi. Yield

0.16

Macrotech Developers Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.25

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jun, 2024

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Macrotech Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:09 PM

The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

7 Nov 2024|11:58 AM

Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Macrotech Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.10%

Non-Promoter- 26.97%

Institutions: 26.97%

Non-Institutions: 0.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Macrotech Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

994.5

481.8

481.5

395.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15,999.1

12,089.9

11,694.6

3,758.08

Net Worth

16,993.6

12,571.7

12,176.1

4,153.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

8,365.91

5,925.66

8,114.75

yoy growth (%)

41.18

-26.97

Raw materials

0

0

-5,512.65

As % of sales

0

0

67.93

Employee costs

-344.26

-282.61

-280.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

1,598.37

616

1,214.93

Depreciation

-56.12

-68.93

-243.26

Tax paid

-464.91

-33.86

-221.92

Working capital

3,368.78

-1,474.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.18

-26.97

Op profit growth

32.4

-24.55

EBIT growth

36.53

-13.54

Net profit growth

828

-71.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10,316.1

9,470.4

9,233.2

5,448.57

12,442.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,316.1

9,470.4

9,233.2

5,448.57

12,442.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

153.4

140.8

293.07

323.08

118.55

Macrotech Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Macrotech Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

M M Chitale

Managing Director & CEO

Abhishek Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Whole-time Director

Rajendra Narpatmal Lodha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R P Singh

Independent Director

Ashwani Kumar

Whole-time Director

Raunika Malhotra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjyot Rangnekar.

Independent Director

Lee Polisano

Independent Director

Rajeev Bakshi

Independent Director

Harita Gupta

Whole-time Director

Shaishav Dharia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Macrotech Developers Ltd

Summary

Macrotech Developers Limited (Formerly known Lodha Developers Limited) was incorporated on September 25th, 1995. Lodha Group is among the largest real estate developers in India and has been involved in the real estate business since 1980s. Being as an Indian multinational real estate company headquartered in Mumbai, India, the Company developed residential & commercial properties in Mumbai, Thane, Hyderabad, Pune and London.The Company commenced operations in Mumbai, developing affordable housing projects in the suburbs of Mumbai, and later diversified into other segments and regions in the MMR and Pune. Some of the notable projects include Lodha Altamount, The World Towers, Lodha Bellissimo, Trump Tower Mumbai and Lodha Park. Moreover, the Company is presently credited for developing Palava, an integrated smart city near Mumbai. The Company commenced operations in Mumbai, developing affordable housing projects in the suburbs of Mumbai, and later diversified into other segments and regions in the MMR and Pune. Some of the notable projects include Lodha Altamount, The World Towers, Lodha Bellissimo, Trump Tower Mumbai and Lodha Park. Moreover, the Company is presently credited for developing Palava, an integrated smart city near Mumbai. The Company also develop commercial real estate, as part of mixed-use developments in and around our core residential projects to bring vibrancy to our residential developments. The Company created several brands including Lodha, CASA by Lodh
Company FAQs

What is the Macrotech Developers Ltd share price today?

The Macrotech Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1346.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Macrotech Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Macrotech Developers Ltd is ₹134202.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Macrotech Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Macrotech Developers Ltd is 73.81 and 8.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Macrotech Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Macrotech Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Macrotech Developers Ltd is ₹977.35 and ₹1649.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Macrotech Developers Ltd?

Macrotech Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.17%, 3 Years at 31.12%, 1 Year at 39.39%, 6 Month at -6.31%, 3 Month at 19.02% and 1 Month at 7.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Macrotech Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Macrotech Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.11 %
Institutions - 26.98 %
Public - 0.91 %

