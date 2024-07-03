Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹1,421
Prev. Close₹1,399.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹11,812.58
Day's High₹1,448
Day's Low₹1,341.15
52 Week's High₹1,649.95
52 Week's Low₹977.35
Book Value₹174.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,34,202.65
P/E73.81
EPS18.95
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
994.5
481.8
481.5
395.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15,999.1
12,089.9
11,694.6
3,758.08
Net Worth
16,993.6
12,571.7
12,176.1
4,153.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
8,365.91
5,925.66
8,114.75
yoy growth (%)
41.18
-26.97
Raw materials
0
0
-5,512.65
As % of sales
0
0
67.93
Employee costs
-344.26
-282.61
-280.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
1,598.37
616
1,214.93
Depreciation
-56.12
-68.93
-243.26
Tax paid
-464.91
-33.86
-221.92
Working capital
3,368.78
-1,474.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.18
-26.97
Op profit growth
32.4
-24.55
EBIT growth
36.53
-13.54
Net profit growth
828
-71.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,316.1
9,470.4
9,233.2
5,448.57
12,442.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,316.1
9,470.4
9,233.2
5,448.57
12,442.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
153.4
140.8
293.07
323.08
118.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
M M Chitale
Managing Director & CEO
Abhishek Mangal Prabhat Lodha
Whole-time Director
Rajendra Narpatmal Lodha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R P Singh
Independent Director
Ashwani Kumar
Whole-time Director
Raunika Malhotra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjyot Rangnekar.
Independent Director
Lee Polisano
Independent Director
Rajeev Bakshi
Independent Director
Harita Gupta
Whole-time Director
Shaishav Dharia
Reports by Macrotech Developers Ltd
Summary
Macrotech Developers Limited (Formerly known Lodha Developers Limited) was incorporated on September 25th, 1995. Lodha Group is among the largest real estate developers in India and has been involved in the real estate business since 1980s. Being as an Indian multinational real estate company headquartered in Mumbai, India, the Company developed residential & commercial properties in Mumbai, Thane, Hyderabad, Pune and London.The Company commenced operations in Mumbai, developing affordable housing projects in the suburbs of Mumbai, and later diversified into other segments and regions in the MMR and Pune. Some of the notable projects include Lodha Altamount, The World Towers, Lodha Bellissimo, Trump Tower Mumbai and Lodha Park. Moreover, the Company is presently credited for developing Palava, an integrated smart city near Mumbai. The Company commenced operations in Mumbai, developing affordable housing projects in the suburbs of Mumbai, and later diversified into other segments and regions in the MMR and Pune. Some of the notable projects include Lodha Altamount, The World Towers, Lodha Bellissimo, Trump Tower Mumbai and Lodha Park. Moreover, the Company is presently credited for developing Palava, an integrated smart city near Mumbai. The Company also develop commercial real estate, as part of mixed-use developments in and around our core residential projects to bring vibrancy to our residential developments. The Company created several brands including Lodha, CASA by Lodh
Read More
The Macrotech Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1346.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Macrotech Developers Ltd is ₹134202.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Macrotech Developers Ltd is 73.81 and 8.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Macrotech Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Macrotech Developers Ltd is ₹977.35 and ₹1649.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Macrotech Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.17%, 3 Years at 31.12%, 1 Year at 39.39%, 6 Month at -6.31%, 3 Month at 19.02% and 1 Month at 7.96%.
