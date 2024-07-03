Summary

Macrotech Developers Limited (Formerly known Lodha Developers Limited) was incorporated on September 25th, 1995. Lodha Group is among the largest real estate developers in India and has been involved in the real estate business since 1980s. Being as an Indian multinational real estate company headquartered in Mumbai, India, the Company developed residential & commercial properties in Mumbai, Thane, Hyderabad, Pune and London.The Company commenced operations in Mumbai, developing affordable housing projects in the suburbs of Mumbai, and later diversified into other segments and regions in the MMR and Pune. Some of the notable projects include Lodha Altamount, The World Towers, Lodha Bellissimo, Trump Tower Mumbai and Lodha Park. Moreover, the Company is presently credited for developing Palava, an integrated smart city near Mumbai. The Company commenced operations in Mumbai, developing affordable housing projects in the suburbs of Mumbai, and later diversified into other segments and regions in the MMR and Pune. Some of the notable projects include Lodha Altamount, The World Towers, Lodha Bellissimo, Trump Tower Mumbai and Lodha Park. Moreover, the Company is presently credited for developing Palava, an integrated smart city near Mumbai. The Company also develop commercial real estate, as part of mixed-use developments in and around our core residential projects to bring vibrancy to our residential developments. The Company created several brands including Lodha, CASA by Lodh

Read More