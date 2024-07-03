iifl-logo-icon 1
Macrotech Developers Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,343
(0.17%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

5,472.2

6,949.1

3,367

5,029.2

4,441.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,472.2

6,949.1

3,367

5,029.2

4,441.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

130.7

93.5

59.9

145

-4.2

Total Income

5,602.9

7,042.6

3,426.9

5,174.2

4,437

Total Expenditure

4,011.8

5,131.8

2,626.4

3,856.8

4,730

PBIDT

1,591.1

1,910.8

800.5

1,317.4

-293

Interest

253.7

232.6

247.2

234.8

244.3

PBDT

1,337.4

1,678.2

553.3

1,082.6

-537.3

Depreciation

126.9

150.6

53.3

51.3

41.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

240.1

95.5

33.1

202.1

82

Deferred Tax

71.4

259.9

84.9

-322.1

1

Reported Profit After Tax

899

1,172.2

382

1,151.3

-661.8

Minority Interest After NP

0.8

3.4

1.7

2.3

0.5

Net Profit after Minority Interest

898.2

1,168.8

380.3

1,149

-662.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-104.9

0

0

-1,094.4

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

898.2

1,273.7

380.3

1,149

432.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

9.03

11.75

3.95

23.85

-13.75

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

995.3

994.5

964.4

481.8

481.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.07

27.49

23.77

26.19

-6.59

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

16.42

16.86

11.34

22.89

-14.9

Macrotech Devel.: Related NEWS

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:09 PM

The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.

Read More
Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

7 Nov 2024|11:58 AM

Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Macrotech Developers Ltd

