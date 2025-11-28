iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Lodha Developers Gets Back ₹520.80 Crore After Supreme Court Order; Q2 Profit Jumps 87%

28 Nov 2025 , 10:32 AM

Lodha Developers Ltd, previously known as Macrotech Developers Ltd, announced that the Supreme Court has allowed the company to receive back the entire ₹520.80 crore it had deposited as security in the V Hotels Ltd case.

The amount will be returned to Lodha Developers along with the interest accumulated over time. This ruling reaffirms Lodha Developers as the legitimate and successful Resolution Applicant for V Hotels and validates its rightful interest in the company’s assets.

With this order, the Enforcement Directorate will not have any claim, right, or lien over the properties owned by V Hotels. Lodha Developers added that this development aligns with the update it had issued earlier on July 2, 2025.

Q2 FY26 Financial Performance

Macrotech Developers reported a strong performance in the second quarter of FY26, supported by higher income and operating efficiencies. Consolidated net profit surged 87 percent to ₹789.8 crore, up from ₹423.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Total income also saw solid growth, rising to ₹3,878.7 crore during the July–September period compared with ₹2,684.6 crore a year earlier. The company posted its highest-ever second-quarter pre-sales, touching ₹4,570 crore, marking a 7 percent year-on-year rise.

Revenue from operations increased 45 percent to reach ₹3,800 crore. Adjusted EBITDA rose 37 percent year-on-year to ₹1,310 crore, supported by a healthy margin of 34.4 percent.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Lodha Developers Ltd
  • Macrotech Developers Ltd
  • Stock Market today
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Technologies Closes €75 Million Es-Tec Acquisition Ahead of Schedule

Tata Technologies Closes €75 Million Es-Tec Acquisition Ahead of Schedule

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2025|02:09 PM
Tata Elxsi inks pact with Druid Software to expand enterprise 5G

Tata Elxsi inks pact with Druid Software to expand enterprise 5G

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2025|01:53 PM
Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for empagliflozin and linagliptin tablets

Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for empagliflozin and linagliptin tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2025|01:34 PM
Voltamp Transformers Secures ₹85.05 Crore GETCO Order for Power Transformer Supply

Voltamp Transformers Secures ₹85.05 Crore GETCO Order for Power Transformer Supply

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2025|01:33 PM
RVNL secures ₹9.60 Crore LoA from East Coast Railway

RVNL secures ₹9.60 Crore LoA from East Coast Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2025|01:21 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.