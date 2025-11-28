Lodha Developers Gets Back ₹520.80 Crore After Supreme Court Order; Q2 Profit Jumps 87%

Lodha Developers Ltd, previously known as Macrotech Developers Ltd, announced that the Supreme Court has allowed the company to receive back the entire ₹520.80 crore it had deposited as security in the V Hotels Ltd case.

The amount will be returned to Lodha Developers along with the interest accumulated over time. This ruling reaffirms Lodha Developers as the legitimate and successful Resolution Applicant for V Hotels and validates its rightful interest in the company’s assets.

With this order, the Enforcement Directorate will not have any claim, right, or lien over the properties owned by V Hotels. Lodha Developers added that this development aligns with the update it had issued earlier on July 2, 2025.

Q2 FY26 Financial Performance

Macrotech Developers reported a strong performance in the second quarter of FY26, supported by higher income and operating efficiencies. Consolidated net profit surged 87 percent to ₹789.8 crore, up from ₹423.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Total income also saw solid growth, rising to ₹3,878.7 crore during the July–September period compared with ₹2,684.6 crore a year earlier. The company posted its highest-ever second-quarter pre-sales, touching ₹4,570 crore, marking a 7 percent year-on-year rise.

Revenue from operations increased 45 percent to reach ₹3,800 crore. Adjusted EBITDA rose 37 percent year-on-year to ₹1,310 crore, supported by a healthy margin of 34.4 percent.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com