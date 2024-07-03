Macrotech Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,625.7
2,846.5
4,018.5
2,930.6
1,749.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,625.7
2,846.5
4,018.5
2,930.6
1,749.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
58.9
71.8
65.4
28.1
5.5
Total Income
2,684.6
2,918.3
4,083.9
2,958.7
1,755.1
Total Expenditure
1,921.7
2,090.1
2,972.3
2,159.5
1,337.5
PBIDT
762.9
828.2
1,111.6
799.2
417.6
Interest
136.5
117.2
115.8
116.8
123.1
PBDT
626.4
711
995.8
682.4
294.5
Depreciation
66.5
60.4
117.3
33.3
29.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
105.4
134.7
45.1
50.4
19.9
Deferred Tax
31.4
40
166.4
93.5
42.5
Reported Profit After Tax
423.1
475.9
667
505.2
202.8
Minority Interest After NP
0.2
0.6
1.5
1.9
0.9
Net Profit after Minority Interest
422.9
475.3
665.5
503.3
201.9
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-81.64
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
422.9
475.3
665.5
584.94
201.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.25
4.78
6.84
5.22
2.09
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
995.3
995
994.5
964.5
964.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.05
29.09
27.66
27.27
23.86
PBDTM(%)
23.85
24.97
24.78
23.28
16.83
PATM(%)
16.11
16.71
16.59
17.23
11.59
The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.Read More
Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.