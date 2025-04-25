iifl-logo
Macrotech Developers Q4 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY to ₹921.7 Crore

25 Apr 2025 , 01:12 PM

Macrotech Developers Ltd, India’s leading realty player, has reported a 38.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for Q4FY25 to ₹921.7 crore from ₹665.5 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 5.1% YoY at ₹4,224.3 crore from ₹4,018.5 crore, led mainly by robust pre-sales and sustained housing demand in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru.

The firm recorded a 16.6% YoY rise in EBITDA, at ₹1,220.7 crore, higher than ₹1,046.9 crore, with EBITDA margins increasing to 28.9% from 26.1%, reflecting improved cost efficiencies and greater realizations per unit.

Developing under the Lodha brand, the developer recorded sales bookings rising 21% YoY to ₹17,630 crore for FY25, supported by robust customer collections of ₹14,490 crore, up 29% YoY.

In spite of concerted land purchases, Macrotech was able to reduce net debt by 7%, to ₹3,990 crore at the end of the March quarter. The firm purchased 10 new projects in the fiscal year, with a combined revenue potential of ₹23,700 crore, indicating optimism regarding demand and prospects for future growth.

The board has proposed a final dividend of ₹4.25 per share, indicating the management’s positive outlook and strong cash flow situation.

Macrotech remains committed to deleveraging and growing in the affordable and mid-income housing space, which now accounts for almost 60% of its overall revenue. With a history going back to the 1980s, Macrotech Developers has built more than 85 million sq. ft. of real estate, predominantly in MMR. The company has a diversified portfolio of residential (luxury, premium, mid-income, affordable), commercial office, retail, industrial, and logistics space.

As of FY25, Macrotech has approximately 40 projects under development and continues to have a significant presence in prime urban locations like Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. The market capitalisation of the realty behemoth stood at around ₹1,21,419 crore as of March 25, 2025, further consolidating its leadership in the Indian real estate space.

 

