Macrotech Developers Ltd Option Chain

Macrotech Developers Ltd Option Chain

1,281.5
(-2.12%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,080₹0.050%4,9500%
2,7000%₹314.90%1,120₹0.250%00%
5,4000%₹294.90%1,140--
2,7000%₹284.90%1,160₹1.30%22,5000%
5,8500%₹260.150%1,180₹0.05-94.73%37,8000%
--1,200₹0.05-50%97,650-5.24%
4500%₹184.9554.12%1,220₹0.05-94.73%2,7000%
--1,240₹0.05-80%65,2509.02%
1,8000%₹144.6-13.43%1,260₹0.05-75%61,2000%
16,2000%₹133.90%1,280₹0.05-87.5%24,300-1.81%
69,750-16.66%₹110.3515.73%1,300₹0.05-87.5%67,950-0.65%
30,150-6.94%₹78.4-35.71%1,320₹0.05-66.66%82,800-0.54%
27,0005.26%₹60.1-33.25%1,340₹0.350%59,850-2.91%
58,950-3.67%₹40.3-13.51%1,360₹0.05-94.44%74,250-17.5%
15,7502.94%₹19.95-29.25%1,380₹0.05-96.77%69,300-8.87%
41,400-43.20%₹15.526.53%1,400₹0.05-99.07%29,700-48.83%
12,600-67.81%₹1-84.12%1,420₹3-84.84%27,450-17.56%
1,48,950-14.47%₹0.05-98.36%1,440₹21.8-39.36%78,750-1.68%
2,74,950-0.97%₹0.05-96.29%1,460₹50-11.5%62,100-19.76%
81,900-20.52%₹0.05-94.44%1,480₹74-1%69,750-7.18%
3,00,150-27.65%₹0.05-93.33%1,500₹950.84%69,750-1.27%
94,050-32.14%₹0.05-90.9%1,520₹101.30%18,4500%
88,650-27.30%₹0.05-88.88%1,540₹850%00%
57,150-14.76%₹0.05-83.33%1,560₹155.8528.58%3,1500%
41,400-3.15%₹0.05-83.33%1,580--
1,31,850-6.38%₹0.05-80%1,600₹196.80%9000%
30,150-10.66%₹0.2-60%1,620₹215.127.24%9000%
2,38,950-10%₹0.05-80%1,640₹236.850%4500%
48,6000%₹0.050%1,680--

Macrotech Devel.: Related NEWS

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:09 PM

The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

7 Nov 2024|11:58 AM

Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Macrotech Developers Ltd

