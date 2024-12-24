iifl-logo-icon 1
Macrotech Developers Ltd Futures Share Price

1,165.3
(-9.22%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Here's the list of Macrotech Devel.'s futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Macrotech Devel.'s futures contract.

  • Open1,256.8
  • Day's High1,262.8
  • Spot1,165.3
  • Prev. Close1,282.2
  • Day's Low1,165
  • Market Lot450
  • OI(Chg %)3,37,500 (9.14%)
  • Roll Over%0.95
  • Roll Cost0.31
  • Traded Vol.22,08,600 (133.15%)

Macrotech Devel.: Related NEWS

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:09 PM

The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

7 Nov 2024|11:58 AM

Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

