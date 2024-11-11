Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
69.46
Op profit growth
54.86
EBIT growth
47.74
Net profit growth
2,893.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
23.01
25.18
EBIT margin
25.94
29.76
Net profit margin
13.02
0.73
RoCE
10.15
RoNW
3.59
RoA
1.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
25.1
1.21
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
23.41
-0.84
Book value per share
251.39
116.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
22.41
P/CEPS
24.02
P/B
2.23
EV/EBIDTA
26.09
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-29.61
2.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
25.68
Inventory days
1,100.13
Creditor days
-74.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.52
-1.44
Net debt / equity
0.85
3.87
Net debt / op. profit
4.84
12.99
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-3.83
-5.25
Other costs
-73.15
-69.56
The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.Read More
Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.Read More
