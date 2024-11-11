iifl-logo-icon 1
Macrotech Developers Ltd Key Ratios

1,193.25
(1.38%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:24:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

69.46

Op profit growth

54.86

EBIT growth

47.74

Net profit growth

2,893.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

23.01

25.18

EBIT margin

25.94

29.76

Net profit margin

13.02

0.73

RoCE

10.15

RoNW

3.59

RoA

1.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

25.1

1.21

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

23.41

-0.84

Book value per share

251.39

116.17

Valuation ratios

P/E

22.41

P/CEPS

24.02

P/B

2.23

EV/EBIDTA

26.09

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-29.61

2.97

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

25.68

Inventory days

1,100.13

Creditor days

-74.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.52

-1.44

Net debt / equity

0.85

3.87

Net debt / op. profit

4.84

12.99

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-3.83

-5.25

Other costs

-73.15

-69.56

Macrotech Devel. : related Articles

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:09 PM

The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

7 Nov 2024|11:58 AM

Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

