Macrotech Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

1,283.7
(-1.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

994.5

481.8

481.5

395.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15,999.1

12,089.9

11,694.6

3,758.08

Net Worth

16,993.6

12,571.7

12,176.1

4,153.96

Minority Interest

Debt

8,875.3

10,590.2

10,832.5

14,815.49

Deferred Tax Liability Net

428.6

506.1

526.1

551

Total Liabilities

26,297.5

23,668

23,534.7

19,520.45

Fixed Assets

1,128.8

1,955.2

1,711.8

1,633.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,384.7

379.7

612.3

1,058.88

Deferred Tax Asset Net

300.2

721.5

355.8

644.48

Networking Capital

19,984.1

18,911.2

19,833.8

15,969.76

Inventories

32,829.6

28,665.7

25,909.1

23,762.1

Inventory Days

1,130.39

1,463.66

Sundry Debtors

762.7

731.1

511.1

580.59

Debtor Days

22.29

35.76

Other Current Assets

8,019

6,704.7

7,796.5

4,625.49

Sundry Creditors

-2,758.2

-2,270.7

-1,389.2

-1,086.44

Creditor Days

60.61

66.92

Other Current Liabilities

-18,869

-14,919.6

-12,993.7

-11,911.98

Cash

2,499.7

1,700.4

1,021

213.85

Total Assets

26,297.5

23,668

23,534.7

19,520.43

Macrotech Devel. : related Articles

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:09 PM

The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.

Read More
Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

7 Nov 2024|11:58 AM

Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Read More

