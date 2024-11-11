Macrotech Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
994.5
481.8
481.5
395.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15,999.1
12,089.9
11,694.6
3,758.08
Net Worth
16,993.6
12,571.7
12,176.1
4,153.96
Minority Interest
Debt
8,875.3
10,590.2
10,832.5
14,815.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
428.6
506.1
526.1
551
Total Liabilities
26,297.5
23,668
23,534.7
19,520.45
Fixed Assets
1,128.8
1,955.2
1,711.8
1,633.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,384.7
379.7
612.3
1,058.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
300.2
721.5
355.8
644.48
Networking Capital
19,984.1
18,911.2
19,833.8
15,969.76
Inventories
32,829.6
28,665.7
25,909.1
23,762.1
Inventory Days
1,130.39
1,463.66
Sundry Debtors
762.7
731.1
511.1
580.59
Debtor Days
22.29
35.76
Other Current Assets
8,019
6,704.7
7,796.5
4,625.49
Sundry Creditors
-2,758.2
-2,270.7
-1,389.2
-1,086.44
Creditor Days
60.61
66.92
Other Current Liabilities
-18,869
-14,919.6
-12,993.7
-11,911.98
Cash
2,499.7
1,700.4
1,021
213.85
Total Assets
26,297.5
23,668
23,534.7
19,520.43
