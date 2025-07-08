Macrotech Developers record pre-sales of ₹4,450 Crore in Q1

Macrotech Developers are trading in focus as the business announced that it has achieved presales of ₹4,450 Crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. This is higher by 10% on a year-on-year basis.

The Lodha parent highlighted that this growth in sales was despite the impact of geopolitical tensions in the first half of the quarter. The company witnessed ‘loss’ of activity for about 2 weeks during the stated period. The firm expects to pace up over the course of the rest of the FY.

The business also announced that with further bolstering its launch pipeline for the current FY riding on significant business development achieved during the quarter, it remains on track to achieve its FY26 presales guidance of ₹21,000 Crore.

Further, the business logged collections of ₹2,880 Crore for the quarter. This was 7% higher against the previous corresponding quarter. The business said that the collections were in line with its business objectives and the company expects them to be significantly higher in H2 as against H1.

At around 11.54 AM, Macrotech Developers was trading 1.71% lower at ₹1,353.70 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,377.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,389.30, and ₹1,352.30, respectively.

