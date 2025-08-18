Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to ₹14 in Select Regions

Swiggy Ltd shares gained 2.7% in the early trade on Monday, closing at ₹410, after ending the previous Thursday session at ₹398. The jump came following the company’s announcement of a hike in its platform fee for food delivery orders.

Swiggy said the fee will increase from ₹12 to ₹14, applicable only in select high-volume regions where order activity is highest. The company expects this move to help curb losses, which have been widening in recent quarters.

In the June quarter ending June 30, 2025, Swiggy reported a net loss of ₹1,197 crore. This is more than double the loss from the same period last year. Despite the losses, revenue showed strong growth. It was rising 54% year-on-year to ₹4,961 crore, driven by higher order volumes. This indicates that demand for online food delivery remains strong even as operational costs increase.

Swiggy shares are trading at ₹400.05 which is a 0.41% surge on August 18, 2025 at 2:21 pm. Swiggy shares have gained 2.88% n the last 5 days, 14.99% in the last 6 months, dipped 12.27% in the last one year.

