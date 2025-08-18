iifl-logo

Sensex and Nifty Trade Higher on August 18, 2025

18 Aug 2025 , 01:44 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green in the mid-market on August 18, 2025. At 1:28 PM, Sensex is quoting at 81,448 which is trading at 1.06% gain than the previous close or up by 843 points. Nifty is trading at 24,930 which is a 1.22% gain or up by 299 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1,896 shares advances today, whereas 821 stocks were down. 38 stocks are in green, and 12 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

In the Sectoral front, Nifty Auto is trading with a 4.58% gain, followed by 2.69% gain in the Nifty Consumption sector. Nifty Realty is trading with a 2.41% gain, Nifty India Mfg is trading with a 1.92% gain. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal is trading with 1.88% and 1.49% respectively.

Top gainers in Sensex include Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Trent. Sensex top losers are Larsen, Eternal, Infosys, Tech Mahindra.  Top gainers in Nifty include Maruti Suzuki, Nestle, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance. Top losers in Nifty include Larsen, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Infosys.  In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 1.08%, the BSE Smallcap Index is up by 1.30% from the last close.

