Sensex and Nifty Trade Higher on August 18, 2025

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in green in the mid-market on August 18, 2025. At 1:28 PM, Sensex is quoting at 81,448 which is trading at 1.06% gain than the previous close or up by 843 points. Nifty is trading at 24,930 which is a 1.22% gain or up by 299 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 1,896 shares advances today, whereas 821 stocks were down. 38 stocks are in green, and 12 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.
In the Sectoral front, Nifty Auto is trading with a 4.58% gain, followed by 2.69% gain in the Nifty Consumption sector. Nifty Realty is trading with a 2.41% gain, Nifty India Mfg is trading with a 1.92% gain. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal is trading with 1.88% and 1.49% respectively.
Top gainers in Sensex include Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Trent. Sensex top losers are Larsen, Eternal, Infosys, Tech Mahindra. Top gainers in Nifty include Maruti Suzuki, Nestle, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance. Top losers in Nifty include Larsen, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Infosys. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is up by 1.08%, the BSE Smallcap Index is up by 1.30% from the last close.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.