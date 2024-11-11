iifl-logo-icon 1
1,281.5
(-2.12%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.

11 Nov 2024|12:09 PM
Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.

7 Nov 2024|11:58 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

