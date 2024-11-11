iifl-logo-icon 1
Macrotech Developers Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,281.5
(-2.12%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Macrotech Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

72.1%

72.12%

72.66%

72.16%

74.92%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

26.97%

27.14%

26.57%

27.1%

24.29%

Non-Institutions

0.91%

0.72%

0.76%

0.73%

0.78%

Total Non-Promoter

27.89%

27.87%

27.33%

27.83%

25.07%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.10%

Non-Promoter- 26.97%

Institutions: 26.97%

Non-Institutions: 0.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Macrotech Devel.: Related NEWS

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:09 PM

The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.

Read More
Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

7 Nov 2024|11:58 AM

Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Macrotech Developers Ltd

