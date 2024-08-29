Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Reliance Industries: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has authorised the merger of Reliance Industries’ and Walt Disney Co’s media businesses, creating the country’s largest media empire worth more than ₹70,000 Crore. However, the CCI did not disclose the two parties’ voluntary revisions to the original agreement.

IndiGo: Rakesh Gangwal, InterGlobe Aviation’s promoter and co-founder, is expected to sell up to $850 million worth of his interest in the country’s largest airline in block deals. The stake is priced at ₹4,593 a share, which represents a 5.5% reduction from the current market price.

PB Fintech: According to reports, Tencent Cloud Europe BV plans to sell a 2.1% stake (approximately 9.7 million shares) in PolicyBazaar’s promoter through block deals. The transaction’s floor price is set at ₹1,660.2 per share, a 4.5% discount to the current market price.

Vedanta: The Anil Agarwal-owned mining group will discuss a third interim dividend at its board meeting on September 2, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday, August 28. The corporation has also announced that the record date for the dividend is September 10, 2024.

Lemon Tree Hotels: Lemon Tree Hotel in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, is the latest addition to the hospitality chain’s portfolio. Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, will manage the facility, which is anticipated to open in fiscal year 27. Lemon Tree Hotel in Ujjain will have 72 rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a swimming pool and other common facilities.

Vodafone Idea: The Supreme Court of India has scheduled a hearing on telecom operator’s curative petition in the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) issue for August 30.

VLS Finance: The company launched a share buyback program in which it intends to repurchase up to 33 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, or 9.48% of its total paid-up equity share capital. The buyback will cost ₹380 per share, for a total of ₹125.4 Crore.

Macrotech Developers: The real estate firm announced plans to purchase 100% ownership holdings in two companies — Opexefi Services Private Ltd and One Box Warehouse Private Ltd — through completed Share Purchase Agreements. Macrotech has acquired two companies for ₹46.7 Crore and ₹49 Crore, respectively, resulting in totally owned subsidiaries.

NLC India: The state-owned corporation said that it inked a 25-year power consumption agreement with Telangana state discoms (distribution companies) for 200 MW of solar energy at a reasonable price under the CPSU scheme.

KEC International: The infrastructure company received fresh orders totalling ₹1,171 Crore for its Transmission and Distribution (T&D) operations. The orders include building a 400 kV transmission line in the UAE and a 380 kV transmission line in Saudi Arabia.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com