Macrotech Developers Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,316.1
9,470.4
9,233.2
5,448.57
12,442.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,316.1
9,470.4
9,233.2
5,448.57
12,442.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
153.4
140.8
293.07
323.08
118.55
Total Income
10,469.5
9,611.2
9,526.27
5,771.65
12,561.14
Total Expenditure
7,758.2
8,586.8
7,054.62
4,539.38
10,535.36
PBIDT
2,711.3
1,024.4
2,471.65
1,232.27
2,025.78
Interest
479.8
479.1
680.34
1,125.69
730.36
PBDT
2,231.5
545.3
1,791.31
106.58
1,295.42
Depreciation
203.9
92.8
74.77
73.42
292.4
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
128.6
284.1
11.38
102.19
33.89
Deferred Tax
344.8
-321.1
496.65
-116.92
227.61
Reported Profit After Tax
1,554.2
489.5
1,208.51
47.89
741.53
Minority Interest After NP
5.1
2.8
6.14
7.73
13.97
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,549.1
486.7
1,202.37
40.16
727.56
Extra-ordinary Items
-80.41
-893.3
0
963.32
0.12
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,629.51
1,380
1,202.37
-923.16
727.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.03
10.1
26.28
1.01
18.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
22.5
20
0
0
0
Equity
994.5
481.8
481.51
395.88
395.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.28
10.81
26.76
22.61
16.28
PBDTM(%)
21.63
5.75
19.4
1.95
10.41
PATM(%)
15.06
5.16
13.08
0.87
5.95
