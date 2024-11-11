|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Aug 2024
|17 Jun 2024
|Convening the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, 23rd ugust 2024 at 3:30 p.m. (IST) through video conference and/or other audio-visual means in ccordance with the elevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and xchange oard of India (SEB The 3rd Integrated Report for the FY 2023-24 along with the 29th Annual General Meeting Notice of the Company is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024) Combined Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)
The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.Read More
Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.