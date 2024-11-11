iifl-logo-icon 1
Macrotech Developers Ltd AGM

1,130.7
(-1.18%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:34:59 AM

Macrotech Devel. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Aug 202417 Jun 2024
Convening the 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Friday, 23rd ugust 2024 at 3:30 p.m. (IST) through video conference and/or other audio-visual means in ccordance with the elevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and xchange oard of India (SEB The 3rd Integrated Report for the FY 2023-24 along with the 29th Annual General Meeting Notice of the Company is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024) Combined Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)

Macrotech Devel.: Related News

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

11 Nov 2024|12:09 PM

The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

7 Nov 2024|11:58 AM

Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

