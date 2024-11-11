Macrotech Developers Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24 Apr 2024 for Dividend. Recommendation a final dividend of ? 2.25, i.e., 22.50 % per equity share of ? 10/- each of the Company. The Final Dividend will be paid to the shareholders holding equity shares on the record date to be determined by the Company after approval of the members at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting. The Company has fixed Friday, August 16, 2024 as Record Date for determining the entitlement of members to the dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, if approved by the Members at the ensuing AGM. The payment of dividend will be subject to deduction of tax at source. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)