|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 Apr 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|2.25
|22.5
|Final
|Macrotech Developers Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24 Apr 2024 for Dividend. Recommendation a final dividend of ? 2.25, i.e., 22.50 % per equity share of ? 10/- each of the Company. The Final Dividend will be paid to the shareholders holding equity shares on the record date to be determined by the Company after approval of the members at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting. The Company has fixed Friday, August 16, 2024 as Record Date for determining the entitlement of members to the dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, if approved by the Members at the ensuing AGM. The payment of dividend will be subject to deduction of tax at source. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)
The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.Read More
Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.