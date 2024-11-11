|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Macrotech Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Macrotech Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on July 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jun 2024
|17 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting- June 17, 2024
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|Macrotech Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and Recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Macrotech Developers Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24 Apr 2024 for Dividend. i. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The copy of the same is enclosed herewith. M/s. MSKA & Associates, Statutory Auditors have issued audit report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. ii. Recommendation a final dividend of ? 2.25, i.e., 22.50 % per equity share of ? 10/- each of the Company. The Final Dividend will be paid to the shareholders holding equity shares on the record date to be determined by the Company after approval of the members at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 6.11 p.m. (IST). The same is also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.lodhagroup.in. Kindly take the above information on your record. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Mar 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|MACROTECH DEVELOPERS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 07 Mar 2024 to consider Fund raising.
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|Macrotech Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and proposal for enabling raising of funds Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)
