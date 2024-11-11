iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Macrotech Developers Ltd Board Meeting

1,137.4
(1.11%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:44:59 AM

Macrotech Devel. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Macrotech Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
Macrotech Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on July 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jun 202417 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting- June 17, 2024
Board Meeting24 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
Macrotech Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and Recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Macrotech Developers Limited has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24 Apr 2024 for Dividend. i. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The copy of the same is enclosed herewith. M/s. MSKA & Associates, Statutory Auditors have issued audit report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. ii. Recommendation a final dividend of ? 2.25, i.e., 22.50 % per equity share of ? 10/- each of the Company. The Final Dividend will be paid to the shareholders holding equity shares on the record date to be determined by the Company after approval of the members at the ensuing 29th Annual General Meeting. The meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 4.00 p.m. (IST) and concluded at 6.11 p.m. (IST). The same is also being uploaded on the Companys website at www.lodhagroup.in. Kindly take the above information on your record. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024)
Board Meeting7 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
MACROTECH DEVELOPERS LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 07 Mar 2024 to consider Fund raising.
Board Meeting27 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
Macrotech Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and proposal for enabling raising of funds Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

Macrotech Devel.: Related News

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Nov 2024|12:09 PM

The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.

Read More
Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|11:58 AM

Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Macrotech Developers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.