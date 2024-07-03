Summary

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited was initially incorporated as Zee Telefilms Limited on November 25, 1982, which subsequently was changed to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited effective from December 28, 2007. Zee Entertainment Enterprises is mainly in the business of Broadcasting of Satellite Television Channels and digital media; Space Selling agent for other satellite television channels; Sale of Media Content i.e. programs, film rights, feeds, music rights, movie production and distribution. In year 1992, the company launched their flagship television channel Zee TV. Since then, they have transformed themselves into an integrated media conglomerate with operations spanning the entire media spectrum including television programming; satellite broadcasting; production and distribution of films; music publishing, long distance education and the creation of animation software. The Company is mainly involved in the businesses of broadcasting of satellite television channels, space selling agent for other satellite television channels and sale of media content i.e. programs/film rights/feeds/music rights.In the year 1994, Zee Records, the music-publishing arm of Zee, commenced their operations. Also, they launched Zee Education as a division of the company. The companys 100% owned subsidiary, Siticable Networks Ltd (Siticable) commenced their operations as an MSO in Delhi for cable distribution system in India. In the year 1995, Newscorp acquired a 50% stake in Siticabl

