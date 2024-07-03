Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹125.51
Prev. Close₹125.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹13,332.57
Day's High₹126.31
Day's Low₹121.85
52 Week's High₹293.2
52 Week's Low₹114.36
Book Value₹108.55
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,772.13
P/E18.86
EPS6.66
Divi. Yield0.8
The investigation revealed that Deloitte was grossly negligent in auditing Zee's financial statements and violated several provisions of the Companies Act regarding related-party transactions.Read More
The development comes at a time when Goenka, whose family owns approximately 4% of ZEEL and still retains management control.Read More
Goenka will continue to serve as CEO for a five-year term until 2029 in spite of these changes.Read More
The accusations related to Railtel claimed improper termination of a Content on Demand Agreement and the confiscation of cash.Read More
He will continue on the board as a director pending shareholder approval, and the board has approved his desire to prioritise Zee's operational development plan.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
96.1
96.1
96.1
96.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,910.2
9,615.2
9,751.6
8,651.6
Net Worth
10,006.3
9,711.3
9,847.7
8,747.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6,665.4
7,219
5,795.6
5,024.9
yoy growth (%)
-7.66
24.56
15.33
19.45
Raw materials
-2,326.4
-2,625.1
585.8
257.7
As % of sales
34.9
36.36
10.1
5.12
Employee costs
-685.6
-616.9
-478.1
-449.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,729
1,487.2
2,731.1
1,568.1
Depreciation
-145.7
-177.6
-139.8
-86
Tax paid
-481.4
-454.9
-819.2
-646.7
Working capital
407.29
2,522.7
944.9
574.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-7.66
24.56
15.33
19.45
Op profit growth
13.8
-27.99
41.73
28.85
EBIT growth
9.55
-43.41
69.5
32.6
Net profit growth
49.86
-60.87
97.42
47.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,637.2
8,087.9
8,185.71
7,729.92
8,129.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,637.2
8,087.9
8,185.71
7,729.92
8,129.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
129.7
79.72
120.25
110.43
283.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Subhash Chandra
Managing Director & CEO
Punit Goenka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Agarwal
Chairman & Independent Directo
R Gopalan
Independent Director
Deepu Bansal
Non Executive Director
Shishir B Desai
Non Executive Director
Uttamprakash Jagdishprasad Agarwal
Independent Director
Vivek Mehra
Independent Director
Sasha Mirchandani
Reports by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited was initially incorporated as Zee Telefilms Limited on November 25, 1982, which subsequently was changed to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited effective from December 28, 2007. Zee Entertainment Enterprises is mainly in the business of Broadcasting of Satellite Television Channels and digital media; Space Selling agent for other satellite television channels; Sale of Media Content i.e. programs, film rights, feeds, music rights, movie production and distribution. In year 1992, the company launched their flagship television channel Zee TV. Since then, they have transformed themselves into an integrated media conglomerate with operations spanning the entire media spectrum including television programming; satellite broadcasting; production and distribution of films; music publishing, long distance education and the creation of animation software. The Company is mainly involved in the businesses of broadcasting of satellite television channels, space selling agent for other satellite television channels and sale of media content i.e. programs/film rights/feeds/music rights.In the year 1994, Zee Records, the music-publishing arm of Zee, commenced their operations. Also, they launched Zee Education as a division of the company. The companys 100% owned subsidiary, Siticable Networks Ltd (Siticable) commenced their operations as an MSO in Delhi for cable distribution system in India. In the year 1995, Newscorp acquired a 50% stake in Siticabl
Read More
The Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹122.56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is ₹11772.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is 18.86 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is ₹114.36 and ₹293.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.44%, 3 Years at -27.02%, 1 Year at -56.06%, 6 Month at -16.78%, 3 Month at -7.55% and 1 Month at -9.16%.
