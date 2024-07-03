iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Share Price

122.56
(-2.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open125.51
  • Day's High126.31
  • 52 Wk High293.2
  • Prev. Close125.51
  • Day's Low121.85
  • 52 Wk Low 114.36
  • Turnover (lac)13,332.57
  • P/E18.86
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value108.55
  • EPS6.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,772.13
  • Div. Yield0.8
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

125.51

Prev. Close

125.51

Turnover(Lac.)

13,332.57

Day's High

126.31

Day's Low

121.85

52 Week's High

293.2

52 Week's Low

114.36

Book Value

108.55

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,772.13

P/E

18.86

EPS

6.66

Divi. Yield

0.8

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Oct, 2024

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 08 Nov, 2024

arrow

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NFRA Fines Deloitte ₹2 Crore for Audit Lapses in Zee Entertainment Case

NFRA Fines Deloitte ₹2 Crore for Audit Lapses in Zee Entertainment Case

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|09:45 AM

The investigation revealed that Deloitte was grossly negligent in auditing Zee's financial statements and violated several provisions of the Companies Act regarding related-party transactions.

Read More
Zee’s shareholders reject proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka

Zee’s shareholders reject proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Nov 2024|01:47 PM

The development comes at a time when Goenka, whose family owns approximately 4% of ZEEL and still retains management control.

Read More
Shareholders Block Goenka's Reappointment

Shareholders Block Goenka's Reappointment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Nov 2024|12:32 PM

Goenka will continue to serve as CEO for a five-year term until 2029 in spite of these changes.

Read More
Arbitral Tribunal refutes Zee Entertainment’s claim against RailTel

Arbitral Tribunal refutes Zee Entertainment’s claim against RailTel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|12:16 PM

The accusations related to Railtel claimed improper termination of a Content on Demand Agreement and the confiscation of cash.

Read More
Zee jumps ~3% as Puneet Goenka withdraws consent to be MD

Zee jumps ~3% as Puneet Goenka withdraws consent to be MD

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Nov 2024|11:55 AM

He will continue on the board as a director pending shareholder approval, and the board has approved his desire to prioritise Zee's operational development plan.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.76%

Foreign: 3.76%

Indian: 0.22%

Non-Promoter- 37.71%

Institutions: 37.70%

Non-Institutions: 58.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

96.1

96.1

96.1

96.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,910.2

9,615.2

9,751.6

8,651.6

Net Worth

10,006.3

9,711.3

9,847.7

8,747.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6,665.4

7,219

5,795.6

5,024.9

yoy growth (%)

-7.66

24.56

15.33

19.45

Raw materials

-2,326.4

-2,625.1

585.8

257.7

As % of sales

34.9

36.36

10.1

5.12

Employee costs

-685.6

-616.9

-478.1

-449.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,729

1,487.2

2,731.1

1,568.1

Depreciation

-145.7

-177.6

-139.8

-86

Tax paid

-481.4

-454.9

-819.2

-646.7

Working capital

407.29

2,522.7

944.9

574.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-7.66

24.56

15.33

19.45

Op profit growth

13.8

-27.99

41.73

28.85

EBIT growth

9.55

-43.41

69.5

32.6

Net profit growth

49.86

-60.87

97.42

47.12

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,637.2

8,087.9

8,185.71

7,729.92

8,129.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,637.2

8,087.9

8,185.71

7,729.92

8,129.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

129.7

79.72

120.25

110.43

283.64

View Annually Results

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Subhash Chandra

Managing Director & CEO

Punit Goenka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Agarwal

Chairman & Independent Directo

R Gopalan

Independent Director

Deepu Bansal

Non Executive Director

Shishir B Desai

Non Executive Director

Uttamprakash Jagdishprasad Agarwal

Independent Director

Vivek Mehra

Independent Director

Sasha Mirchandani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited was initially incorporated as Zee Telefilms Limited on November 25, 1982, which subsequently was changed to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited effective from December 28, 2007. Zee Entertainment Enterprises is mainly in the business of Broadcasting of Satellite Television Channels and digital media; Space Selling agent for other satellite television channels; Sale of Media Content i.e. programs, film rights, feeds, music rights, movie production and distribution. In year 1992, the company launched their flagship television channel Zee TV. Since then, they have transformed themselves into an integrated media conglomerate with operations spanning the entire media spectrum including television programming; satellite broadcasting; production and distribution of films; music publishing, long distance education and the creation of animation software. The Company is mainly involved in the businesses of broadcasting of satellite television channels, space selling agent for other satellite television channels and sale of media content i.e. programs/film rights/feeds/music rights.In the year 1994, Zee Records, the music-publishing arm of Zee, commenced their operations. Also, they launched Zee Education as a division of the company. The companys 100% owned subsidiary, Siticable Networks Ltd (Siticable) commenced their operations as an MSO in Delhi for cable distribution system in India. In the year 1995, Newscorp acquired a 50% stake in Siticabl
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹122.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is ₹11772.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is 18.86 and 1.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is ₹114.36 and ₹293.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd?

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.44%, 3 Years at -27.02%, 1 Year at -56.06%, 6 Month at -16.78%, 3 Month at -7.55% and 1 Month at -9.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.99 %
Institutions - 37.71 %
Public - 58.30 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.