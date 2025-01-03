Outcome of the Board Meeting held on October 18, 2024 The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our earlier disclosure dated November 18, 2024 relating to resignation of Mr. Punit Goenka as Managing Director of the Company, we hereby enclose the letter received from Mr. Punit Goenka resigning from the office of Managing Director of the Company and withdrawing his consent for his re-appointment as Managing Director of the Company as proposed in the Notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on November 28, 2024. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.11.2024) Outcome of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2024) AGM 28/11/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 29.11.2024)